The end of an era? Call of Duty could abandon annual releases

Earlier this week, Microsoft surprised locals and strangers with the purchase of Activision Blizzard. This movement will obviously have great repercussions in the video game industry and the IP that belongs to the company led by Bobby Kotick. Of course the future of Call of Duty it is uncertain, but exciting at the same time.

It is clear that there are many questions about how the acquisition of Microsoft could affect the war franchise. Luckily, the release schedule could be one of the issues that will potentially receive changes in the future, which could translate into better games for fans in the long run.

Goodbye to annual Call of Duty releases?

This idea, incredible as it may seem, is more feasible than ever. According to a new report from Bloomberg, some high-level Activision employees began to discuss moving away from the annual release model.

While nothing is confirmed at this time, sources Bloomberg They believe that reducing the pace of releases will help strengthen the franchise and, consequently, please the players more. Also, this will lighten the workload for development studios.

We must remember that, since 2003, we have seen the launch of a new installment of Call of Duty year after year. Although this model allowed it to consolidate itself as one of the most lucrative sagas in the industry, it is undeniable that it also prevents it from evolving. Reducing the number of premieres, in theory, will help improve the quality of products.

However, it is worth emphasizing that Call of Duty will see the debut of a new installment this year. Luckily, and despite the concerns of fans and Sony itself, Phil Spencer confirmed that he wants the franchise to stay on PlayStation.

But tell us, would you like us to Call of Duty abandon annual releases? Let us read you in the comments.

