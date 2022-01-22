The Day – Sondheim

Few creators have made as significant and enduring a contribution to modern musical theater as Stephen Sondheim (1930-2021). Upon his death in November of last year, Sondheim left behind a large, important and, above all, highly influential work in the field. Although it is no more than a mere coincidence, it is worth remembering that Sondheim died a few days before the recent remake by Steven Spielberg of what is perhaps Sondheim’s most emblematic work as a lyricist: West Side Story. This, which is one of his most outstanding and applauded works, could well have had another destiny.

In 1957, the great composer Leonard Bernstein, embarked on the creation of the score for west side story, he originally asked Sondheim for some minor contribution to the texts of that classic musical. However, Sondheim ended up writing all the lyrics to west side story, with results not only well known, but historically important.

there where many musicals are identified by successful and prolific composer-lyricist pairings (Lorenz-Hart, Rodgers-Hammerstein, Lerner-Loewe), Sondheim’s career was significantly marked by the fact that he was both composer and lyricist. In this sense, although he obtained singular successes with works to which he contributed only as a lyricist, musical theater connoisseurs affirm that the highlight of his heritage is in those works for which he created both the music and the texts.

A cultured and studious man, Sondheim had as his first guide in his trade another great lyricist, Oscar Hammerstein II, and from his student years he began to write and compose musical theater works, with sufficient quality to obtain a scholarship to perfect his skills. studies. His academic preparation, combined with a fine intuition for the sound of words and music, resulted in Sondheim becoming over time a kind of great archive of musical and literary influences, which is evident not only in his mature works, but also in some of his early works. Musicologist William Drabkin has aptly pointed out Sondheim’s ability to tap into a vast archive of sources and references, as well as his ability to assimilate a wide variety of styles, allowing him to express very precisely the specific mood of each dramatic situation. . Specifically, Drabkin wrote the following regarding Sondheim: “He is also a master of pastiche, probably most evident in his score for Follies. His perfection in using individual numbers to drive the drama is another of Sondheim’s significant contributions to the musical.”

In the list of works for which Sondheim created both the words and the music, three of them are especially significant. Is about Company (1970), folies (1971) and A Little Night Music (1973); Not only are these high-flying musical plays, but with them Sondheim achieved the unusual feat of winning the Tony Award for Best Musical Score three years in a row.

From the fundamental ideology of Sondheim: “I am interested in theater because I am interested in communication with the public. If it were not so, I would dedicate myself to concert music. I would be in another kind of profession. I love theater as much as music, and the idea of ​​reaching audiences and making them laugh, making them cry, just making them feel, is of paramount importance to me.”

This love of Sondheim for the theater did not prevent several of his works from being adapted for the cinema, with mixed results in terms of quality and popularity. In fact, some of his musicals they have been the subject of film versions that reinforce the idea that they should have stayed in the theater; is my opinion, for example, of the not very successful Sweeney Todd (Tim Burton, 2007), visually suggestive but dramatically and musically unsuccessful. Stephen Sondheim is important (and enjoyable) to watch and listen to, preferably on stage.