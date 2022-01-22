The daughter of Angelina Jolie already sets a trend in fashion

Angelina Jolie is one of the most powerful characters in Hollywood. Since he started a family with Brad Pitt, another unsurpassed icon of the industry, it was quite an event. So, as their children have grown, the news has not stopped. The first biological daughter of the actress is setting a trend in fashion, after great controversies about it. Stay to know all this history.

In 2016, when Brad and Angelina broke up, they became a topic of global interest. The fact was scandalous and difficult to handle after so many rumors. From then on, Jolie began to attend the premieres of her films accompanied by her descendants. Among them always highlighting his oldest biological daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. However, in the last months of this year the media and social platforms were flooded with information about her. Images, opinions and reviews about your current style. Since his way of dressing took a complete turn, managing to grab all the attention.

Specifically, at the premieres of the ‘Eternals’ movie, she began to wear great dresses and really flattering looks. At just 15 years old, Pitt’s daughter has worn sophisticated outfits, with distinguished cuts, colors dedicated to contrasting with her skin and all the factors that a fashionista seeks. Even a number of users are currently praising her beauty and highlighting the resemblance to her mother. The most surprising thing for most people who follow these celebrities is that Shiloh has not always been like this.

The transformation of Angelina Jolie’s daughter

The biggest challenge for the offspring of the director and producer has been carrying the weight of public opinion during her growth.or. While she couldn’t be prettier, her hairstyle or the way she dressed was always the focus of society. Far from conforming to convention, she was happy wearing short hair and thoughtful boyish clothing.. Loose shirts, suits with a tie, sportswear and everything that is generally linked to the opposite gender. From the first moment he had the support of his parents and siblings. In fact, at some point they showed that they called her “John” at home, after her favorite storybook character.

The debate was intense during the premieres, which was when he used masculine-style looks. And in the year 2019 it intensified more, since he began a treatment to change gender. While her father defended her saying: “It’s what she wants for now”, her mother confronted the media questioning: “Why do they have to pigeonhole everything?” The truth is that at no time did they claim that he was a “trans child”, but rather that they took his way of dressing and combing his hair as one more characteristic of his personality.

It is common for some minors to feel identified with the opposite sex during their childhood, even wanting to change their gender. More than 80% give up after puberty. What may be happening with the daughter of Brad Pitt.

Be that as it may, Angelina Jolie’s daughter is in a position to do an introversion and then decide what she wants to be and how she wants to look.