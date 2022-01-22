The Curse: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst Proves Succession Isn’t So Fictional | the daily

While the platforms release enough material each week to cover a year of our television time, this time the recommendation is for a documentary series from 2015. What is the excuse to prefer it over the releases? That its protagonist returned to the news in January of this brand new year for having died. Calm down, what to see The Curse: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst He won’t miss him one bit.

As the story is narrated going backwards and forwards, let me tell you about the origin of the project. In 2010, director Andrew Jarecki released family crime, film in which Ryan Gosling plays the son of a real estate mogul whose wife (Kirsten Dunst) mysteriously disappears. Years later, this subject is suspected not only of the disappearance, but of the murder of her best friend and a neighbor. The heir is not imprisoned for any of the three crimes.

The script is “slightly” inspired by the life of Robert Durst, whose wife mysteriously disappeared, whose best friend was murdered under mysterious circumstances and who killed his neighbor, although he claims it was in self-defense. Durst confessed to being an admirer of family crime, called Jarecki and offered to be interviewed by him, after having refused to speak to journalists for decades.

From these interviews, and even material from the director’s investigation during the making of the film, six chapters emerged that describe a man almost “cursed”, due to the number of people who die around him in a suspicious way. In fact, the title in English (The Jinx) would translate as “the mufa”.

For the bad luck he had in life, Durst was quite lucky in front of Justice, since despite being the black sheep of the family, he always had money to hire the best lawyers, those capable of convincing a jury of the innocence of the most guilty of the protagonists of a documentary.

Jarecki, who appears on camera more than other directors of the genre, is honestly fascinated by his interviewee, whom (like no one else) he interrogates quite impartially. Durst knows this, and he also seems to be in love with his own good fortune, which keeps him free.

In The curse we will witness the appearance of a torso in the water, the suspicions of a strange mute woman who turns out to be Durst, his arrest for stealing a sandwich while he had thousands of dollars in his vehicle, his delusional trial… And if evolved into a pop figure, which was even parodied by Fred Armisen in Saturday night Live, a role he repeated in the recommendable Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Although the series is not clear enough at times in terms of time jumps (what did it cost them to add an overlay over the years?), it has the merit of an engaging protagonist and an ending that was news at the time and that is triggered from discoveries made in the framework of the making of the documentary. A closing reminiscent of Homer Simpson or Frank Drebin in the naked gun, although in this case gossips say it was due to the magic of editing. Either way, you have to see it to believe it. Or not believe it.

For those who enjoyed Succession and they want to get angry with another heir who frees himself from his crimes, I have the right title to recommend them.