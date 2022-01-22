The creator of “Downtown Abbey” premieres “The Golden Age”, a series starring Louisa Jacobson, the daughter of Meryl Streep

Intrigue stories set in a 19th-century aristocratic setting often appeal to the general public. That could happen with “The Golden Age”, a nine-episode drama series that will premiere on January 24 on HBO Max and HBO. It is the new bet of Julian Fellowes, creator of the successful “Downtown Abbey” which lasted for six seasons giving an account of the details of the Crawley family and their servants.

Unlike that one, “The golden age” is not located in England but in New York, although the time is more or less similar. Among the cast of this series are Christine Baransky, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Denée Benton, Louisa Jacobson and Taissa Farmiga.

What does the golden age refer to?

The period known as the Gilded Age began with the end of the Civil War in the United States, along with major economic changes, the growth of cities and railroads, and a marked increase in social inequality.

The term Golden Age is due to the book “The Golden Age: A Tale of Today”, famous satirical novel by Mark Twain set in the late 1800s.

In the series participates Louisa Jacobson is the daughter of Meryl Streep, playing Marian Brook, who moves from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her socialite aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Baranski) and Ada Brook (Nixon). Along with Peggy Scott (Benton), an aspiring writer looking for a fresh start, Marian finds herself unintentionally drawn into a social war, between old and new ways.

Iconic places in New York

“The Golden Age”, the shooting of which began in February 2021, had as one of its main locations the coastal city of Newport, Rhode Island, where there are a large number of Gilded Age mansions, such as the luxurious mansions Chateau-sur-Mer, The Elms and The Breakers.

Another point used during filming was Troy’s Central Historic District, New York, one of the best preserved 19th century urban centers in the United States. The production “dressed” some streets to look like they were from the Victorian era. In addition, designer Kasia Walicka-Maimone, whose filmography includes “Moonrise Kingdom” (2012), was inspired by the time to make the costumes.

Watch the trailer for “The Golden Age”: