The character of ‘The Godfather’ who has inspired a villain of ‘The Batman’

For many moviegoers — especially those interested in superhero movies — Gotham’s dark universe is the most compelling of all. This dangerous city is a transcript of New York that was introduced in the Batman comics in December 1940 thanks to the writer Bill Finger; and it houses the villains with the greatest substance, a vigilante without powers who needs a psychiatrist and, in general, the most twisted characters. For this reason, every time a new adaptation is announced in its gloomy streets, as batman (Matt Reeves, 2022), there is expectation.

With doubts about the suitability of Robert Pattinson (The lighthouse) to get into the skin of Bruce Wayne after Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck on the big screen, antagonists such as the mobster Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), Selina Kyle or Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Edward Nashton or Enigma (Paul Dano) and Oswald Cobblepot or Penguin (Colin Farrell). And for the latter we now know that the trilogy of The Godfather (Francis Ford Coppola, 1972-1990) has inspired his actor.

The despised brother of ‘The Godfather’ for a villain of ‘The Batman’

DC | Warner Bros.

Interpreters often use dramatic references to understand and build their characters; and, according to what Colin Farrell (Minority report) told Tim Molloy during an interview for MovieMaker about batman, he has been set for his Oswald Cobblepot in Fredo Corleone (John Cazale), one of the four sons of Vito (Marlon Brando), already present in Mario Puzo’s own novel (1969) that Francis Ford Coppola transferred to the cinema, taking it towards its modernity and achieving memorable triumphs at the Oscar Awards.

“There is a certain amount of brokenness in Oz,” says the Irishman, for whom that brother of the Corleone family has been an example, “not in terms of acting, but only emotionally,” according to his words, which continue like this: “Matt was just talking about someone who he had very real ambitions and very lofty, but never got a chance to explore them, and was perhaps seen as handicapped, either psychologically or intellectually: Fredo it was frowned upon. I eat less than the other brothers, and maybe Oz too, in his life, he was seen as someone who was not capable … And that’s one of the things that fuels Oz.

paramount