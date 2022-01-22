The celebrities of the boxing world who saw the best fight in history live

the fight they had Marvin Hagler Y Thomas Hearns has been considered by many as the best in boxing historylargely for the “electrifying” first assault that was lived in Caesar’s Palace from Las Vegas, snowfall in 1985in which from the first second both fighters were in search of glory.

The fight between the two former world champions that night set a precedent in boxing, because just to be able to carry out the event they had to spend three years of negotiations, in which an agreement was reached to guarantee a bag of 5.3 million dollars for Hagler and 5.2 for Hearns, figures that today, thanks to digital platforms, would represent profits of up to ten times more for each of the parties.

In the end, that first round remained in the memory of more than 15 thousand people that they witnessed a fight like few others, since neither of the two boxers abandoned their style; Hagler chasing and throwing punches, while Hearn’s he became a danger taking advantage of the counterattacks.

Which celebrities attended the Hagler-Hearns fight?

Being a fight that monopolized the spotlight since its announcement, different celebrities gathered at the Hotel, starting with Muhammad Ali, James Coco, Bo Derek and her husband John, Vitas Gerulaitis, Tito Lectoure, Cher, Sylvester StalloneLiberace, Martillo Roldán, Roy Scheider, Don King, Sugar Ray Leonard, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Miguel Díaz, Tito Lectoure, and John Rivers who could see how Marvin Hagler He took the victory by knockout in the third round thanks to an overhand right that left without an answer to Thomas Hearns.