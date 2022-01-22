The case of Britney Spears pushes to limit guardianships in California

Disability rights activists and Britney Spears advocates backed a California proposal Wednesday to provide more protections for individuals in court-ordered conservatorships while promoting less restrictive alternatives.

The move came as the volatile Spears case blew up again in a Los Angeles County courtroom.

The hearing to resolve outstanding issues stemming from the artist’s conservatorship, which ended last November, quickly turned into a series of angry accusations between the star’s lawyers and her father, and the case appears headed for a lengthy trial. to determine the truth of the allegations of misconduct against you.

The case is Exhibit No. 1 for groups including Disability Voices United, Disability Rights California, Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund, and Free Britney LA who allege that what is known as probate guardianship is an overused and misused resource in California.

In most cases, they involve people with intellectual or developmental disabilities, or age-related problems such as dementia or Alzheimer’s.

But advocacy groups contend that inmates like Spears can be trapped in a system that removes their civil rights and ability to defend themselves.

The California Professional Trustee Association, which represents many of those appointed as trustees, did not immediately comment, but noted that answers to many questions about the process can be found at californiaconservatorshipfacts.com.

“Guardians should be rare, and a last resort,” said Judy Mark, president of Disability Voices United, a Southern California advocacy group. “The default should be that people with disabilities retain their rights and get support when they need it.”

The groups backed Democratic Assemblyman Brian Maienschein’s legislation that would also make it easier to terminate guardianships for those who want to get rid of them.

Instead, they are promoting “assisted decision-making” agreements as a less restrictive alternative. These allow people with disabilities to choose someone to help them understand, make, and communicate their choices, but allow the person to continue to make the decision.

That option has already been adopted in Alaska, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Nevada, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin and Washington, DC, advocates said.

California law stresses that guardianships should only be ordered if a judge rules that they are the least restrictive alternative. But activists say they are often imposed without examining other options.

Maienschein’s bill would require that before imposing a guardianship, judges first document that all other alternatives were considered, including supported decision-making. Thus, the figure of assisted decision-making would be incorporated into California law and that alternative would be supported with grant programs, training and technical assistance.

The bill would also make it easier to terminate probate guardianships by requiring periodic review, which would include asking wards if they want the guardianship to be less restrictive or to end it altogether.

Guardians will also be required to consult with wards and make decisions that reflect their wishes, or previously expressed preferences.

Prior to his election to the Legislature, Maienschein was a law clerk to a San Diego Superior Court judge overseeing conservatorships. “I saw firsthand the role the court plays in establishing guardianships and the potential for abuse,” he said during an online news conference. “The system in California is in desperate need of reform.”

Although he called Spears “arguably the most famous ward in the world,” he said his bill would help many others who don’t have “the benefit of world fame to shine a light on their case.”

The pop singer drew international attention to the issue, which culminated last November when a Los Angeles judge ended the measure that controlled her life and money for nearly 14 years.

But the fallout continued at Wednesday’s hearing, when Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, objected to Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny approving the many outstanding attorneys’ fees in the case pending trial.

Rosengart repeated allegations from a New York Times documentary that James Spears had broken into his daughter’s phone and home, saying they were among many instances of “serious misconduct, potentially criminal misconduct, by Mr. Spears.” ”.

Spears Sr.’s attorney, Alex Weingarten, said the allegations, along with allegations of financial mistreatment, are “all nonsense.” “Virtually everything that is alleged in those objections is demonstrably false or out of context,” he said.

Weingarten plans to file a motion for a mass unsealing of the entire conservatorship, saying “we need to get the truth out.” Rosengart anticipated that he will also oppose this.

Penny ordered the final transfer of Spears’ assets back to her by the court conservator and ruled that last November’s order, which ended the conservatorship, be sealed. He told the lawyers to return to court in July, when he could decide to order a trial.

Britney Spears did not participate in the hearing.

“I believe that if AB 1663 had been in place 13 years ago, the court would not have been able to impose such a control on Britney Spears. Now her story lights the way to where changes to our laws need to be made,” said Mark of Disability Voices United.

To advocates, it’s unclear how many people are in California’s conservatorship because the data isn’t collected. Spears’s battle, they said, is an example of how guardianships are too easily imposed and too difficult to terminate.

The pop star was a 26-year-old new mother who had had several public mental health issues during the height of her career, in 2008, when her father filed for guardianship, initially on a temporary basis.

Spears was not present at the court hearing at which her father’s constitutional rights were assigned, nor were less restrictive measures attempted before she was placed in conservatorship, said Leanne Simmons, an organizer with Free Britney LA.

The measure ended only after the artist was involved in a multi-year fight and after she won the right to choose her own lawyer. “While it is unique in many ways, it follows a very common pattern of exploitation within the probate court system here in California,” Simmons said.

