The boycott against Kristen Stewart

Just this week the nominees for the SAG Awards, a ceremony in which the Hollywood Actors Guild rewards the best performances of the year and in which they left out Kristen Stewart after the American actress masterfully played the princess Diana from Welsh on the tape spencer directed by Paul Larrain. And when I say MASTERFULLY, it’s because he did. It seems incredible to me that so many in the world saw it, since the debut of the film in the Venice Film Festival and in many other scenarios, until its premiere in commercial theaters. Even since then there was talk that the actress could receive her first Oscar this year, because none of the performances could come close to the heels of Stewart What Diana spencer. And you know what? I completely agree. The omission of the acting guild for Stewart It seems to me more, forgive me for saying so, a kind of peasant resentment of many for the excessive fame and media attention that the actress had at the time with the success of Twilight. It’s like she’s being punished for being the pretty girl at the party. It feels like it’s the Cinderella who finally has her chance to go to the dance and minutes before leaving divinely dressed, the stepsisters and stepmother boycott her. But I have faith that her fairy godmother will appear to take her by the hand towards the path of the Oscar next February when the nominees are announced.

And it is that getting serious about it, the reality is that for many years, since Stewart played Beautiful Swan in the saga of Twilight in 2008 and until 2012 that she definitively left this role, although the actress was the favorite of the fans due to the fervor that these films provoked, for the acting guild kristen Stewart she was nothing more than a plastic actress and completely created by the marketing of the phenomenon twilight and nothing more. And there is a lot of truth in it, especially because in 5 of these films, the woman never showed an iota of talent, what’s more, she felt like she was acting because they forced her and somehow that’s the way it was. She herself declared that she practically got carried away by the fervor towards the franchise and could never say no. Sure, who gives bread to cry right? There are few actors who, being so young, are going to refuse to be the most successful in the industry and earn industrial amounts of money for it. And so kristen Stewart who today seems to be paying dearly for having made that decision more than 10 years ago. To this we must add the scandal that came to the actress when she became “the other” when she was pointed out as the apple of discord between the filmmaker Rupert Sanders and his then wife, after he allegedly had an affair with Stewart when they filmed together Snow White and the hunter in 2012. According to what I have seen in all these years that I have been covering the source of shows, those things, only to Angeline Jolie they are forgiven.

The truth is that the actress had a bad time after all this and disappeared for some time from the public eye, time in which she dedicated herself to doing other types of projects in a lower profile to demonstrate that behind all that marketing apparatus there was indeed a good actress who showed it from The Panic Room in 2002 together with jodie Foster or in Road Wild of 2007 where it was directed by none other than be Penn. Since then and until now, she has carried out projects that, according to me, had already managed to remove the nickname of a bad actress, such as Maria’s Clouds, Forever Alice, certain women, among other.

But the door to kristen Stewart It’s not completely closed yet. We only have to remember cases like that of the great Christoph Waltz, who was ignored by the SAG Awards in 2013 for his gross performance in django without Chains and yet he won the Oscar that same year for best supporting actor. Same case for regina King in If the colony could talk and a few years before Marcia gay Harden in Pollock.

For those who want to see what I’m talking about, the tape spencer It’s already been released in Mexican theaters and it’s simply worth it for the performance it kristen Stewart offers as Lady Gave because the film is narrated in a tone that is suddenly difficult for some, just as it was Larrain in 2016 with the tape jackie with which Natalie Portman was nominated for Oscar as best actress for her portrayal of the first lady jackie kennedy. The way that Stewart makes of Diana from Welsh It is masterful, from the physical resemblance, work of the makeup and wardrobe department, such as gesticulation, body movements, intonation and intention. To achieve this, it took the actress many hours of work and therefore she deserves a place in the Dolby theater on March 27. I said.

For Linet Bridge

