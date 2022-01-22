The best tricks and apps to make the most of our new iPhone

There are many ways to take advantage of an iPhone thanks to third-party apps and tricks not so obvious at first glance. It is always good to know a few external apps and iOS tricks. We have collected several apps and tricks that take the use of an iPhone a little further.

7 interesting apps to install on an iPhone

Using different passwords for each app, website or account is essential if we want to protect our data. To do something like this you have to have a password manager (unless you’re a genius) and the best is without a doubt 1Password. At Applesfera we explain what it is and how to take advantage of it. Available free on the App Store with in-app purchases. Overcast, Castro or Pocket Casts to listen to podcasts: If you like to listen to podcasts, there are also alternatives to Apple’s Podcasts app. The best ones are Overcast (for its audio enhancement engine), Castro (for its amazing podcast episode management and interface), and Pocket Casts (if we want something cross-platform available on Android and web too). All free with in-app purchases from the App Store.





An excellent photo editor on the iPhone for the huge number of editing, cropping and enhancement options. It also has a multitude of filters and the possibility of adding custom filters. Available on the App Store with in-app purchases. Halide to take pictures: If we want to shoot photos in a more professional way and with more control over exposure, ISO or focus, among other things… Halide is the best camera app right now. A single payment in the App Store.

7 hidden tricks to use on the iPhone

Siri by default comes with a female voice, although this can be changed to be male if desired. Also change your accent or language. All this from Settings > siri and search > Siri Language/Voice. Slide to type on the keyboard: Yes, on the iPhone it is also possible to write by simply sliding your finger along the keyboard if you write faster that way. The iPhone will automatically recognize the words. We just have to invoke the keyboard and start sliding your finger stopping on the letters you want to “press”.





If we don’t want a photo to appear in the main album of the Photos app or in features such as memories… we can hide it in a hidden album by selecting the photo (or photos) and in the share menu choosing ‘Hide’. It will only appear in the Hidden album, but beware, it does not mean that they cannot be accessed, there is no type of password protection to access the album, it is just another album. Set up two faces in Face ID: Face ID adapts and understands the changes that we have in the face, for example when wearing sunglasses, hats or a long beard. But if for some reason we constantly have two very different appearances (say a clear face and another wearing a scarf in winter) it is possible to configure an alternative face so that Face ID recognizes us more easily. we will from Settings > Face ID and code > Configure an alternate look.

As far as tricks are concerned, we have many more that it is interesting to take a look. Here we have 57 tricks and here we have 33 more tricks. With these resources we will make sure to get the most out of an iPhone that, as we can see, has much more to offer than meets the eye.

Image | Jeremy Bezanger