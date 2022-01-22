the best premieres from January 24 to 30, 2022 in Mexico

We are just a few days away from saying goodbye to January and welcoming February, the month of tamales, champurrado and of course atole, of love and friendship.

But before you take out the decorations from the February 14th, we invite you to enjoy the rest of the month with the HBO Max premieres.

For the week of January 24 to 30, HBO Max will have major premieres, including a series created by the same Downton Abbey, a dance competition and several special programs.

January 25

the golden age

The Golden Age is a period series made by the same of the magnificent Downton Abbey series.

This series is set in 1882 and tells the story of Marian Brook, a woman who moves from a rural area to New York City.

Her transfer will lead her to live in a world of luxury, money and a terrible rivalry between the new inhabitants of New York and the aristocracy of the city.

January 27th

The Fallout

This is a special program that follows the life of Vada, a teenager with emotional problems stemming from a terrible tragedy.

Vada witnesses a shooting at her school, which scars her for life.

Reminiscence

If you want to see a thriller, you can’t miss Reminiscence where Hugh Jackman plays Nick Bannister, a detective who deals with his terrible past and who navigates through memories to solve issues as mundane as a lost object.

January 31

Shameless

This series is a comedy-drama that follows the life of Frank Gallagher, a single father of six intelligent, industrious, independent children who might be better off without him.

Gallagher’s family is nothing ordinary, but they will never apologize for being the way they are.

mom

In this series, Anna Faris plays a single mother who, after many bad decisions, tries to improve her life.

legendary. Season 2

Dance lover? Then you can’t miss the second season of Legendary, a vogue competition show, a style of dance from the 80’s, where people will not only compete to be the best, but to be legendary.

Which of these premieres will you see first?

