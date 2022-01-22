The best photos of the week: the audacity of Megan Fox and Flor Vigna, the love of Vicuña, the controversy of Adabel
teleshow
Also, Nicole Neumann’s journey after rumors of infidelity. Everything that happened in the show, recorded in unmissable images
Rita Ora was entertained on the beaches of Sydney, Kendall Jenner went out to eat in Aspen: celebrities in a click
The photos of the scenes between Adabel Guerrero and Lucas Velasco that left the actress on the verge of separation
More and more in love, Nicole Neumann accompanied her boyfriend to Valencia
Martín Bossi, from Mar del Plata: “There is no humor with content in the country; there are great executors”
Video: Flor Vigna wanted to try a new hair color and put herself in the hands of Luciano Castro
The sad season of Gisela Bernal in Carlos Paz, recently separated from her footballer husband: “The distance affected us”
Punta del Este: the photos that confirm the romance between Benjamín Vicuña and Eli Sulichín
KEEP READING:
The romantic gift that Pampita received and that refers to a classic movie
A leaked email, rewritten scripts and changes in humor: the origin of the conflict between Érica Rivas and the production of Married with children