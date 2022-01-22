‘The Batman’ will be the longest film in the history of the ‘Dark Knight’ – El Financiero

More and more details are being released prior to the expected premiere of the new movie batman, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson in the role of the DC superhero, which will arrive at movie theaters in march next.

Now it is the detail of the duration that draws attention, because according to The Hollywood Reporter, the tape will be two hours and 55 minutes, with about eight minute credits. Although still It is not known if it will have post-credit scenes, it will be the installment with the most minutes of the Dark Knight that follows The Dark Knight rises, directed by Christopher Nolan with Christian Bale as the main character, with an extension until the 2 hours and 44 minutes.

Likewise, the Warner film will be placed by under the record for longest superhero movies, which currently has Avengers: Endgameby Anthony and Joe Russo at the top with three hours and one minute. Zack Snyder’s version of The Justice League, which was never shown in theaters, covers four hours and two minutes.

The story of Bruce Wayne’s early crime-fighting days has Pattinson joined by a cast that includes paul dano with the role of the villain The Riddler, a serial killer who is pursued by Batman; the character of Catwoman plays him Zoe Kravitz, while Colin Farrell will bring the Penguin to life.

In a recent interview, Matt Reeves recounted the song’s influence Something In The Way, from Nirvana, when he wrote the first act. That is why in an instrumental way it appears in the first trailer. “It occurred to me that, andInstead of turning Bruce Wayne into the version of playboy that we have seen before, there is another version that had gone through a great tragedy and had become a recluse,” he told Empire.