The bargain of the iPhone in France is over!

Until now Apple was required to include the EarPods in the iPhone box in France.

When Apple launched its iPhone 12 on the market, it made a controversial decision: remove both the charger and the EarPods from the box. The company based this decision on ecology, ensuring that the vast majority of its users already had these accessories at home. However, in France Apple has continued to include EarPods for legal reasons.

There is a law in France that requires companies to include wired headphones in the box of smartphones, since they all had to incorporate a “hands-free kit”. But nevertheless, As of January 24, Apple will no longer be required to include EarPods in the iPhone box in France, according to Consomac.

Fnac confirms that the law will no longer be in force in France

The legal obligation of Apple and the rest of companies of including headphones was based on a supposed risk of exposing the brain to electromagnetic waves, but nevertheless fnac has reported that this requirement will soon cease to be in force in France.

“Dear customers:

We would like to inform you that our manufacturers are no longer required to supply headsets/hands-free kits with their smartphones in France. This new law, adopted at the end of 2021, aims to reduce the environmental footprint in France.

The Xiaomi brand cares about products purchased from the week of January 17, 2022. The same will be true for the Apple brand from the week of January 24, 2022.

Thanks for your understanding“.

Apple sued for not including the charger in the iPhone box

For the moment, Apple has neither confirmed nor denied this information.. Apple’s website in France continues to show EarPods as an item included in the box with the iPhone along with a USB-C to Lightning cable, though that may change after January 24.

