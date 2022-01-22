“The assassination of Yitzhak Rabin is the great missed opportunity of the Israeli conflict”

BarcelonaHe is Israel’s great filmmaker, a chronicler of its modern history and of its conflicts and open wounds. Amos Gitai (Tel Aviv, 1950), visits Barcelona to present the great retrospective dedicated to him by the Filmoteca de Catalunya until February 19, and which covers a work that is formally rich, fertile in ideas and of a militant humanism.

In his first documentary, House, interviewed the former Palestinian inhabitants of a house and the Jews who later came to live there. It was met with outrage and was banned from television.

— 40 years ago, the level of awareness of the conflict was lower than it is now and the Israelis did not want to hear about the Palestinians. Now Palestinians and Israelis are more aware of each other because the conflict has worsened. They know that neither one nor the other will leave, and the question is how everything will be resolved. So they wanted to solve the problem by making the movie disappear. It didn’t work, of course. The conflict has not disappeared, but the film is alive and continues to be relevant. This makes me happy as a filmmaker and sad as a citizen.

A Syrian missile hit the helicopter you were traveling in in 1973 during the Yom Kippur War. He has said that speaking with the American director Samuel Fuller was decisive in deciding to explain the experience 27 years later in the film kippur. What did Fuller tell you?

— Fuller was a very inspiring person because he knew how to maintain his independence as a filmmaker. I met him in 1992, when we worked in a performance who commissioned me a great theater festival. One night I explained to him my experiences during the war and he told me that I would have to make a film. I didn’t know how to make war movies, but he said that war movies are full of lies because the directors haven’t known war. He told me if I didn’t know what to do, I should pull out my memories and recreate them. So I started preparing the film and followed his advice.

He has dedicated a film, a play and an exhibition to the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin. Is it the most important event in Israel’s recent history?

— I have also published a book on the Rabin assassination, with all my files on the crime. I knew the character and the context well because I directed four documentaries for the Arte network about the negotiations between Israel and Palestine. Rabin’s assassination represents the great missed opportunity to resolve the conflict. Israel’s history would be different if he were still alive. Cinema is not just entertainment. I understand my work as a civic service to society, a way of talking about the problems of society and raising awareness. And I try to do it through films, exhibitions or theater.

Rabin’s assassination ushered in almost uninterrupted 25 years of right-wing rule in Israel. How do you assess Netanyahu’s departure from power and the current coalition government? Could it be a boost for the peace process?

— It is positive that there is a certain alternation in power, but I don’t think we will return to a situation like the one we had before Rabin’s assassination. Today you have to be very careful when assessing political news, even the good ones. The global political scene is very worrying, with politicians like Donald Trump and the rise of anti-Semitism in Hungary or the return of Francoism in Spain.

What role does cinema have to play in the face of the rise of the extreme right?

— Changing people’s mentality is a long and slow process. Cinema has to be part of the change, but not through simplistic and propagandistic works, but profound ones that ask uncomfortable questions about society. European cinema has become very timid, I don’t find brave films that talk about racism or immigration with complexity. Most do it in a didactic way, very concerned about pleasing the public. Luckily, the planet is moved not only by money, greed and weapons, but also by ideas, so we have to make a cinema of ideas.

The young Israeli director Hadas Ben Aroya commented to the ARA that she feels the “almost political” need to never speak of the conflict between Israel and Palestine in her films. Do you understand?

— Yes. Everyone has the right to talk about what they want, the conflict will continue whether you face it or ignore it. As a society we have a collective experience of the conflict, but each filmmaker is an individual. Directing a good comedy is completely legitimate, there’s nothing wrong with it. We are not in a Soviet country where everyone has to go in the same direction. But I see fewer and fewer films that are profoundly civic. And I say this in the sense that Rossellini’s cinema was, for example.

In 2009 he directed Jeanne Moreau in the work of the Festival Grec The war of the children of light against the children of darkness, and later also in the cinema. What was it like working with her?

– Incredible, she was a great actress. I’ve done a lot of movies with great stars: Natalie Portman, Juliette Binoche, Rosamund Pike, Hanna Schygulla… Moreau was very special: she was a very intelligent actress, very sharp; he liked challenges and shunned flattery. We had fun. If you told him “how well you do it, Jeanne” he would send you to hell; she wanted to be questioned and challenged.

And you like that, in an interpreter?

— I like independent people. Independent actors contribute to the outcome of the film and bring ideas that you would not think of. It’s the kind of relationship I also have with the rest of the team.

He is an architect by training and is the son of a great Bauhaus architect, Munio Weinraub Gitai. How did this fact mark your film career?

— I studied architecture for nine years, so I can design a house for you, if you want, I have the diploma. I also got my Ph.D. from Berkeley, but since I was already fluent in architecture, I thought I’d do something different. Being an architect has influenced me a lot as a director: I am very interested in landscape, spaces and rhythm. I really like transferring what I know about architecture to the cinema.

One of the most unusual films of his career is the documentary he made about the group Eurythmics.

— It was an idea of ​​Eurythmics, they came looking for me at the London Festival and asked me if I wanted to go to Japan to make a film with them. I didn’t know who they were, to be honest, but I found it interesting to present it as an encounter between their music and the sounds of Japan by contemporary musicians like Toru Takemitsu and Ryuichi Sakamoto. It was fun. They had a lot of money and they asked me if I wanted 10 or 15 cameras to shoot, but I always said no, that one was enough. Of course, I had to be with them on stage. And in Tokyo, a critic said that the concert had been magnificent but that it was impossible to see Annie Lennox because of a cameraman [ríe].