The 10 Funniest Comedies on Netflix in 2022

Sometimes a funny movie can be the perfect medicine to turn around a difficult day. Therefore, today we collect the 10 most hilarious comedies on Netflix in 2022. Although they are different stories, they all have what it takes to make you laugh for a good while. To enjoy!

comedies are ideal to generate laughter in your personregardless of how you feel at the time. So if you wanted to lift your spirits with a good movie, you’ve come to the right place.

10 Netflix Comedies That Will Make You Laugh From Start To Finish

We bring you 10 Netflix comedies to cry with laughter alone or in the company of your loved ones. Not a Netflix user? Well don’t worry, we invite you to see this article with the best Telegram channels to find movies and series.

Liar Liar

Fletcher Reed is a prestigious lawyer, father of a high-class family, with a tendency for continuous lies. By missing his son’s birthday, he wishes that his father would not lie for a whole day. In a magical way, the wish is granted and the protagonist of this funny comedy available on Netflix will have to face a working day and her son without being able to lie. With Jim Carrey as the protagonist!

don’t look up

Don’t look up is one of the most successful Netflix comedies in this year 2022. With a luxury cast made up of highly recognized actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett or Timotheé Chalamet, this film shows the story of an astronomy professor and his assistant, when they discover a huge meteorite coming to Earth to destroy it in less than a year. When they notify the US government, no one takes them seriously and everything goes completely crazy.

the other missy

Tim is a man who thinks he’s invited the woman of his dreams he just met to a Hawaiian vacation retreat. However, one wrong text message will cause his travel companion ends up being a girl he had a horrible blind date with. As you must be imagining, it is a peculiar and twisted story with the necessary ingredients to make you happy.

Like it was the first time

As if it was the first time a movie with the ability to make you laugh or cry. This tells the story of Henry Roth (Adam Sandler), a marine biologist who lives in Hawaii and accidentally meets Lucy Whitmore (Drew Barrymore) one morning, an art teacher who suffers from anterograde amnesia, a disease that causes memory loss. long term.

Her brother and father act as if it is always their father’s birthday to prevent Lucy from discovering the accident she had and complicating her life because of it. Meanwhile, Henry will everything in his power to try to conquer her as many times as necessary.

Isn’t it romantic?

Natalie is an architect from New York who has always made fun of love in different ways. But after being the victim of an assault in which he was left unconscious, will wake up trapped in a romantic comedy from which it will not be easy to get out.

Now Natalie will be the protagonist of her worst nightmare, but it’s about a Netflix comedy that will entertain you a lot. If your life were a classic romantic comedy, rest assured that not everything would be rosy.

ted

Ted, without a doubt, is one of the most hilarious comedies you can watch on Netflix. This sample the adventures of a man watching his childhood teddy bear come to life because of a wish he made when he was little. Now, what used to be an ordinary stuffed animal will become a living being that will completely alter the protagonist’s panorama and endanger his love relationship, all because of his totally wild behavior and his behavior outside all social norms.

super bad

Superbad is one of the funniest comedies you can see in the entire Netflix catalog. Have fun with the story of Seth and Evan, two teenagers about to graduate from high school. Before finishing their studies, these guys want to party and lose their virginity, but things will be much more difficult and crazy than they imagined.

if you were looking for a movie to laugh out loud, distract yourself for a while and relax properly, then Superbad will be perfect for you. In simplicity lies greatness and this kind of humor is a perfect example of it.

Project X

Project X is a comedy that shows how three unpopular seniors try to make themselves known in a legendary way. How? Well, organizing a party that no one can forget, on the birthday of one of the protagonist, and taking a camera to immortalize it.

Thanks to one of these three friends, the rumor of the party began to spread and more than 1000 people arrived at the house of the birthday boys. The situation was full of excesses and obviously, as you can imagine, everything got out of hand. Undoubtedly, the best movie you can watch before partying.

good neighbours

Good neighbors is one of the best comedies on Netflix to spend some time with intense laughter. We’re talking about a comedy film by Seth Rogen, Zac Efron and Rose Byrne that tells the story of a couple trying to adjust to life as parents, while seeing each other forced to live next door to a fraternity.

The war between the couple and the frat members will obviously spiral out of control. So just as you must imagine, laughs are guaranteed.

american pie

It’s impossible to talk about irreverent comedies without mentioning American Pie.. We’re talking about a comedy movie classic that will fill you with laughter from the first scene of the movie.

American Pie tells the story of Jim Levenstein and his friends Finch, Oz and Kevin searching for a way to lose your virginity before you finish high school. Everyone lives different adventures in search of their first time and all their experiences will make you die of laughter.

