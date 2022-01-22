Tessa Thompson Explains Valkyria’s New Powers

MADRID, 22 Jan. (CultureLeisure) –

After his appearance in Avengers: Endgame, Tessa Thompson will reincarnate under the orders of Taika Waititi to the companion of battles of the God of Thunder, Valkyrie, in Thor: Love and Thunder. According to the actress, in the new installment of the franchise the character has new powers and has wanted explain how these newly acquired skills affect you.

As the actress recently revealed during an interview with W Magazine, these gifts are related to the ability to bring the dead back to life from Valhalla. But resurrecting people from the Afterlife can have some side effects since, Thompson said, “when it revives people, it sometimes ends up in their body. It is somewhat strange and can be very erotic“.

The interpreter, aware of the stir caused by her statements, since many fans have accused him of gutting important parts of the movie, has launched a publication on his Instagram account in which he asserted, in addition to not wanting to be a “source of spoilers”, that these exceptional qualities have been part of the character since his debut in staples despite never having been shown in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“When talking about Valkyria with W Mag, I was generally referring to powers that are canon. and that I loved reading in comics and not in Thor: Love and Thunder, assured.

The character played by Thompson will not be the only one to return to the Marvel Asgardian hero franchise as he will also return to the saga. Jamie Alexander as Lady Sif, who despite not having appeared in Ragnarok, did star in a small cameo in Loki. In addition, the new installment will again include Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and a new villain played by Christian bale, Gorr, the butcher of the gods.

The film directed by Taika Waititi and that its premiere is scheduled for July 8 and it will also include other well-known faces such as Chris Pratt like Peter Quill or the one from Karen Gillian like Nebula. The film will also include cameos from Sam Neil like the false Odin, Matt Damon like the false Loki, Melissa McCarthy like the fake Hela and the presence of Russell Crowe as Zeus.