Tecatito Corona debuts with his right foot as a starter in LaLiga

Tecatito Corona made his debut with Sevilla during the Copa del Rey match against Betis that ended with victory albiverde, but this Saturday he had his first participation as a starter in LaLiga against Celta de Vigo at the Ramn Sanchez-Pizjun Stadium and he did it with the right foot.

The Mexican striker started the game and it turned into a real nightmare down the left wing, especially for Hugo Mallo, who had the task of stopping the former Porto player, but could do little.

Even, the tricolor attacker gave the pass with which Papu Gmez, He ended up converting the first goal of the Andalusian team with which the comeback began.

Tecatito Corona came out of change at 74 ‘ by Nemanja Gudelj, but left very good feelings during his debut with Sevilla confirming what his coach, Julen Lopetegui, said a few days ago: “We need him.” And it seems like a matter of time before the Mexican scores his first goal with the Andalusian shirt.

Corona had already seen minutes last day against Valencia when he entered at minute 74, where he also left good feelings despite the short time he was on the pitch.

