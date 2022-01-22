Tata Martino did well not to call Marcelo Flores

Arsenal’s youth striker must wait to continue with the process with the Tricolor, since the qualifying duels will be final for the ticket to Qatar 2022

Marcelo Flores He was one of the players that the Mexican fans asked for in the list of Gerardo Martino to face the games concacaf qualifiers; however, the Arsenal attacker was not considered for the games against Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama.

In social networks, the Tricolor followers asked for an opportunity for the player to show himself before he can decide on another selection, since having Canadian and English nationality, he could play with said teams.

Given this, ESPN analysts They considered the decision to be a good one. Martino of not calling him to such important games, since he was hardly considered for the friendly game against Chile at the end of the year.

Questioned about whether they consider if it was missing that Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino will call Marcelo FloresThis is what they thought.

Mauricio Ymay

I do not consider that Gerardo Marino you missed including Marcelo Flores. The youngster has talent, conditions and quality, but you have to take it little by little.

Gerardo Martino is, perhaps, before the most important appointment of what leads to the front of the Mexican team. It becomes a key FIFA date to qualify for the World Cup. Three games, nine points, a complex visit to Kingston, where on the last date FIFA could not win the United States and it is a place where Mexico has a hard time.

It is going to receive two rivals, that although Costa Rica is not the same as in other times, in the end both the Ticos and the Panamanians are going to find an Azteca behind closed doors, which plays against the Mexican team. I don’t think it was a mistake not to include Marcelo Flores.

Cyrus Procuna

I don’t think it was necessary. We are talking about world cup qualifier. As soon as he called him up for a friendly game, he was able to see it first hand and there is no need to rush the times in a case like this.

He needs to debut professionally and it will be the next step to be considered as someone constant in National selection. You have to take it easy and step by step.

Raphael Bridge

No, because more arguments are needed to be considered for a call to the Senior National Team and for official matches. It is very different to call him for one or more friendly matches that allow you to make an in-depth evaluation. Not for much getting up early dawns earlier.