Summary of the match Mazatlán vs Toluca (1-2). GOALS”

The Mazatlan returned to be a real party on the field and therefore added his second loss of the tournament to the fall with the Toluca 2-1 at the start of the Matchday 3 of Closure 2022.

The bugs killed the Cannoneers, the Red Devils took advantage of them to add his second victory of the year he lowered the orders of Ignatius Ambriz.

Those from Sinaloa went up on the scoreboard, however, the second half was forgotten: they gave away an expulsion and a penalty, so it was a black night.



The duel started well for the Cañoneros, who had the most dangerous actions in the first half. The first was at minute 23 when the side Jorge Padilla fired a shot that the goalkeeper Luis García deflected, the ball hit the post and the counterattack, Gonzalo Sosa could not score either.

The scoring opened at 28′ when Edward Bello, Venezuelan reinforcement, scored inside the area. Good play by the band Ivan Moreno, and the South American sent it to save and thus put the 1-0.

The Choriceros took advantage of the fact that those from Mazatlán did not go out in search of the second goal and at 68′, Pedro Canelo tied the match receiving from behind, he turned around and sent the ball to the bottom of the local goal.

Afterwards everything was bad for the Cañoneros who at 71′ they stayed with 10 men for the expulsion, via VAR to Sosa, who elbowed Haret Ortega.

Already with 10, Carlos Vargas gave away a penalty child with a foul that was confirmed via VAR. at 80′, leonardo fernandez took the ball, shot and despite being touched by Nicolás Vikonis, it was 2-1 for Toluca. In the final part there was no more and the 3 points went to the Red Devils.

