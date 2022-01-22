Summary and goals: Sevilla 2-2 Celta de Vigo in LaLiga | 01/22/2022

Sevilla also makes its last substitution: Luismi Cruz takes the place of Joan Jordán.

Four minutes of compensation are added.

Nemanja Gudelj, Sevilla midfielder, receives the yellow card.

Celta’s last change: Thiago Galhardo enters for Santi Mina.

Metal! Óliver Torres’s header crashes into the post.

Celta’s new move: Augusto Soalri replaces Brais Méndez.

Jeison Murillo, defender of Celta, also receives the preventive card.

Óliver Torres takes a shot across the box that becomes the equalizer.

Sevilla makes another change: Nemanja Gudelj enters in place of Tecatito.

‘Papu’ Gómez hits a tremendous cross shoe that embeds itself in the upper left corner. The premises approach in the marker.

Renato Tapia, Celta’s recently admitted defender, joins the reprimanded.

Celta is also moving its eleventh: Jeison Murillo, Renato Tapia and Nolito take over from Joseph Aidoo, Franco Cervi and Denis Suárez.

Seville makes triple movement: Iván Romero, Alejandro Gómez and Óliver Torres enter for Iván Rakitic, Fernando Roges and Rafa Mir.

The actions of the Sevilla 0-2 Celta match are resumed.

Two minutes of replacement are added.

From outside the area, Iago Aspas He takes advantage of the spaces to increase the advantage of his team with a low and placed crossed shot.

After an error in defense, the counterattack of the visit ends with a cross shot from Franco Cervi which becomes the first score of the match.

Near! Sevilla’s counterattack is stopped on the line by Néstor Araujo.

Denis Suárez, also a member of Celta, receives the yellow card.

Fernando Cervi, Celta midfielder, becomes the first cautioned of the match.

Near! Great individual play by Tecatito that ends with a shot that is controlled by Matías Dituro. Seville continues to be superior.

Sevilla has taken the initiative and the first signs of the game are through their shots from outside the area.

Roll the ball in the Sánchez-Pizjuán! Sevilla and Celta are already facing each other.

The central referee for this match will be José María Sánchez; Raúl Cabañero, front row; José Gallego, second assistant; Manuel Ángel Pérez, fourth official; Fidel Valle, delegate; David Medié, VAR, and Valentín Pizarro, AVAR.

Thiago Galhardo, Nolito, Rubén Blanco, Renato Tapia, Orbelin Pineda, José Fontán, Kevin Vázquez, Augusto Solari, Jeison Murillo, Carlos Domínguez and Jorge Carrillo.

Nemanja Gudelj, Oliver Torres, Alejandro Darío Gómez, Luismi Cruz, José Ángel Carmona, Javier Díaz, Juan Luis Sánchez, Alfonso Pastor, Iván Romero, Antonio Zarzana, Nacho Quintana and Enrique Jesús Salas.

M. Dituro; J. Galán, N. Araujo, J. Aldoo, H. Mallo, F. Beltrán, F. Cervi, D. Suárez, B. Méndez, S. Mina and I. Aspas.

M. Dmitrovic; G. Montiel, D. Carlos, K. Rekik, M. Acuña, J. Jordán, Fernando G., I. Rakitic, J. Corona, R. Mir, and L. Ocampos.

In just over 40 minutes, the Sevilla and Celta clubs will face each other, in search of continuing to add points to close the gap with their rivals. For now, the players of both are already doing warm-up exercises.

In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups of the meeting Sevilla vs Celta de Vigo live, in addition to the latest information emerging from the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

M. Dituro; H. Mallo, J. Aidoo, N. Araujo, J. Galán, F. Beltrán, B. Méndez, F. Cervi, D. Suárez, I. Aspas, and S. Mina.

D. Sanchez; M. Acuña, K. Rekik, D. Carlos, G. Montiel, I. Rakitic, Fernando R., O. Torres, A. Gómez, R. Mir, and L. Ocampos.

For their part, also in the middle of the week, the Celestes took advantage of their local status to beat Osasuna 2-0 at the Balaídos Stadium, with goals from Hugo Mallo and Santi Mina.

Last Wednesday, during their visit to the Mestalla Stadium, the Red and Whites were unable to maintain the advantage they had with Mouctar Diakhaby’s early own goal, and they ended up being tied at one.

This Saturday afternoon, in the neighborhood of nerve, the teams of Seville Y Celta Vigo they will face each other for the second time in this competition, and they will do it living different realities, since while the locals are at the top of the classification, aspiring to the leadership, the visitors are located below half the table, trying to get closer to European competition venues.