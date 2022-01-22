Study confirms lack of availability of effective treatments for patients with some types of psoriasis

Results raise concern in the medical community after learning that there are not many effective treatment options for patients with pustular psoriasis.

More than 20 different treatments were used, demonstrating the lack of consensus regarding effective treatment.

There are several treatment alternatives that are used to attend to the patients with palmoplantar pustulosis or generalized pustular psoriasis at present, however, they have not been shown to be completely effective, according to the results of two series of cases in which the characteristics and evolution of the disease were evaluated.

“These case series confirm the rarity of generalized pustular psoriasis, as well as palmoplantar pustulosis, and highlight the persistence of symptoms over time and the lack of effective treatment options available to patients. the patientssaid Megan H. Noe, MD, MSCE, MPH, first author of the two case series, and assistant professor of dermatology at the Harvard Medical School and dermatologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, both in Boston, United States. The two studies “used more than 20 different treatments, demonstrating a lack of consensus regarding effective treatment.”

Both case series were published in JAMA Dermatology.

palmoplantar pustulosis

In the case series of 197 patients with palmoplantar pustulosis, data were obtained from a retrospective review of 20 academic dermatology practices in the United States between January 2007 and December 2018. The patients they were mostly women (73.6%), white (60.9%), with a mean age of 53 years; 38.1% were active smokers and 27.4% former smokers. The mean follow-up time it was 22.1 months. About half (48.2%) of the patients who attended their respective centers had skin pain, 19.8% problems using their hands and feet, 12.7% arthralgia, and 2% myalgia. Physicians who examined these patients observed pustules on the palms of the hands (80.2%), soles of the feet (76.7%) and palms and soles (59.9%); in 10.2% some type of nail unit involvement.

The patients were treated with various topical, systemic steroids, systemic anti-infectives and systemic treatments for psoriasis, Dr. Noe and her colleagues noted. The initial treatments were a topical steroid (84.8%) and the vast majority of doctors used a topical steroid high potency (153 of 167 patients; 91.6%) or treatment only topical (64.5%).

Other treatments Initial drugs used were other types of topical drugs in 34 of the patients of the series (17.3%), for example, a vitamin D analog in 27 patients (79.4%), systemic treatments oral, such as acitretin in 27 (13.7%) or methotrexate in 22 (11.2%), narrowband ultraviolet B phototherapy in 15 patients (7.7%), systemic steroids in 10 (5.1%) or systemic antibiotics in nine (4.6%). Biologic drugs, such as adalimumab, were used less frequently in six patients (3.1%).

The researchers also examined health care utilization in 128 patients and found that 82% had at least one follow-up visit, 31.3% required two or three follow-up visits, and 18.8% had five or more follow-up visits. When adjusting for age and sex, there was a lower risk of needing five or more health care visits per year for women (odds ratio [OR]: 0.49; 95% confidence interval [IC 95%]: 0.25 to 0.95).

Generalized pustular psoriasis

Dr. Noe and colleagues also evaluated 95 patients with generalized pustular psoriasis in a retrospective longitudinal case series of patients treated at 20 academic dermatology practices in the United States between January 2007 and December 2018.[2] As in the group with palmoplantar pustulosis, the majority of the patients of the case series with generalized pustular psoriasis were female (70.5%) and more than half were white (53.7%); the mean age was 50.3 years and mean follow-up time it was 19.8 months. most of the patients with generalized pustular psoriasis had never smoked (52.6%) or had been a smoker (20%). When the patients patients with generalized pustular psoriasis initially presented to study centers, 36.8% were hospitalized, 9.5% presented to the emergency department, and 53.7% presented to an outpatient or outpatient dermatology setting.

