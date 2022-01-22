Start the weekend with this free game for PC

We start the weekend in the same way that we finished the week, sharing with you the opportunity to get this game totally free for your PC. This time we have a very fun game and best of all, we can get it without paying a single euro. We take this opportunity to remind you that you still have this week’s free game in the Epic Games Store, you can consult it and download it from now through the following link.

You can simply get the free game that we share with you today by being registered on the portal IndieGala and then claim your gift. On this page, in addition to gifts like this, you can find many weekly promotions and also interesting discounts on independent games.

Download this new game for free