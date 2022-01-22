Star Plus: Selena Gomez’s new series ‘The Simpsons’ and exclusive ESPN content at a reasonable price – Movie News

Finally! STAR+ will arrive in Latin America on August 31 and here we will tell you what will be the original content and the most popular series that will live in its catalog. In addition, we explain how you can start your subscription from Disney +

The time has come! As of August 31, you will be able to get an account STAR+ in Latin America and best of all is that you can see the new series of Selena Gomez on the platform! This streaming service, which promises to be the best in terms of general, sports and entertainment content, may be contracted directly or through third parties; andthe cost, as we had already told you, it will remain at $199 pesos per month or, well, $1999 pesos for the annual plan.

In addition, STAR+ brings you great news: if you are already subscribed to Disney+ you can obtain with COMBO+ the benefits of the platform that will be independent but, at the same time, a perfect complement if what you are looking for is also to satisfy your sports side. On said platform you will have access to an entire row in your interface dedicated to ESPN, in which you will be able to take a timeline of your favorite sports programming, adding upcoming events you don’t want to miss out on.

If you already have Disney+, don’t worry, you don’t need a new user to enter STAR+. In fact, you can make your subscription from the Mouse House interface and, You will only pay the promotional difference of COMBO+, whose cost is 249 Mexican pesos. We remind you that in the account there may be up to 7 profiles that they will enjoy premium content without limits.

But what other reasons do you have to subscribe to STAR+? The truth is that there are several. Regarding the entertainment offer, this new platform brings to Latin America the complete series of The Simpsons, including season 32yes, you read right. It will also be the site where you can watch all five seasons of This is Us, the melodrama starring Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore. Other titles that will also be available in the catalog are The Walking Dead, Prison Break, Pose, Grey’s Anatomy, How I met your mother and Lost.



Season 32 of ‘The Simpsons’ will be available on the platform!



As for Star+’s original content proposal, we can highlight Only murders in the building, a series in which Selena Gómez and Steve Martin share credits; Pam & Tommy, in which Lily James and Sebastian Stan will play Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, and last but not least, we can finally see the long-awaited Mexican series It was not my fault, a bloody story about femicides in Mexico starring Paulina Gaitán.

The transformation of Lily James and Sebastian Stan will be seen in STAR +



This new platform will not only have the highest quality series and movies in Latin America, but it will also be the one that brings sports news to your home. STAR+ brings to the Mexican public the Europa League, Italy’s Serie A, the best of the NFL, the national and international baseball and motorsports league enough to know every move of Checo Pérez. and gThanks to the fact that STAR+ will have a row completely dedicated to ESPN in its interface, it will be easier for you to locate the games that you do not want to miss for the world, you can even watch replays of legendary games. Doesn’t that sound good?

‘STAR+’: Reveal prices and special offer for the Disney + platform

will be the August 31 when we finally have in our hands a platform that promises to satisfy the tastes of the movie buff and the athlete within us alike.