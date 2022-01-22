Star of Toluca explodes against Ricardo Ferretti and Miguel Herrera for not trusting him in Tigres

Lately in Liga MX, South American players have begun to lose credibility, and not only because of the failed signings that have taken place in recent days, but also because of his poor performance on the field of play, such is the case of the former Tigres player, Leo Fernández, who arrived with the felines as a great promise of dynamism and ended up disappointing both fans and the coaching staff.

In an interview for TUDN, Leo revealed the reason why his style of play was affected with the Monterrey team despite arriving at this squad as one of the jewels in the crown of Toluca, with whom he had to return due to this same situation, since it did not provide the expected results in the Cerro de la Silla team, a club to which some fans and experts in the field say it was left to owe.

“In Toluca it was seen that from the first moment one was trusted and in Tigres not so much and if he did not do something out of the ordinary he was not taken into account and that led to him not having as many minutes, they are situations that occur and that leave learning and teachings to continue growing”, mentioned the footballer, who is now experiencing a second stage with the Scarlets, with whom he hopes to recover the level to which he is accustomed.

For Fernández, his return with the Red Devils for the Clausura 2022 tournament makes him feel more than important, but it is something that did not lead to any kind of rancor with either Ferretti or Herrera: “Tuca Ferretti knows a lot about soccer, Miguel Herrera too, and Nacho Ambriz, what he likes about soccer, I love and that’s what I’ve saved from them that I’ve stayed with. I learned a lot from Tuca.”

LEO FERNÁNDEZ REMEMBER ‘CHEPO’ DE LA TORRE

On the other hand, Fernández took the opportunity to relive his first stage with the Toluca team, where he became a benchmark for the Mexicans from the first minute: “What Chepo de la Torre gave me was the freedom to be one more and compete in that way, in Tigres I was also capable of making some mistake, I don’t know what it could have been, but I was left with that, that in Toluca I had a little more of freedom than in Tigres”.