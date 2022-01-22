‘Stanley Kubrick. The Exhibition’ shows more than 600 unique pieces from the great director’s films

The Círculo de Bellas Artes organizes, until May 8, an exhibition in homage to the American director Stanley Kubrick (New York, 1928 – Saint Albans, United Kingdom, 1999) covering all his film productions. It is an exhibition that brings together more than 600 pieces of various kinds: audiovisual material, photographs, props, cameras, models, scripts, illustrations, storyboard, handwritten letters, costumes for his feature films, clapperboards…

Through these elements, the thematic lines of his films are deepened, as well as the different formal aspects of his filmography. The intention of the exhibition is to approach Kubrick’s way of thinking and creating, immersing himself in his brain to discover his own universe that he built on his tapes. In this way, the artist’s entire life is recalled chronologically, from his beginnings as a photographer in the prestigious magazine looks until his last film, the controversy Eyes Wide Shut, premiered in 1999.

But not only are his films glimpsed, but also some projects that never saw the light of day, such as (AI) Artificial Intelligence, which would later be developed by Steven Spielberg, or Napoleon, for which he brought together more than 15,000 photographs for locations and numerous biographical readings of the French emperor.

And, of course, there is no shortage of special objects recognized by any movie buff such as Jack Torrance’s ax from The glow, the helmet with the slogan “Born to kill” of The metal jacket, the planning of work of Paths of Glory, Alex DeLarge’s suit in clockwork orange or the monkey man costume from 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Place: Circle of Fine Arts (Calle de Alcalá, 42). Price: General admission (+13 years): 14 euros. Child ticket (4 to 12 years old): 5 euros. Child ticket (0 to 3 years): free. *These prices do not include management fees (1.50 euros per ticket). Same management fees applicable for online sales and at the box office. Online purchase is recommended to guarantee the visit and avoid queues at the exhibition site. Schedules: Tuesday to Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Closed: Monday (except holidays). Duration: 1 hour and a half. Last pass 1 hour before closing.