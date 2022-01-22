Spider-Man No Way Home: the funny scene improvised by Andrew Garfield and Zendaya | Marvel Movies | MCU | FAME

How did Andrew Garfield and Zendaya get off the script? During the filming of the movieSpider-Man: No way Home”, also starring Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland, there were a series of anecdotes that, until now, continue to be told in interviews. If Garfield maintained a furious secrecy about the Marvel film, he currently shows another attitude, such as the one he told about a funny scene that was improvised and planned by the “Euphoria” actress.

The tape was a revolution in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), especially for the inclusion of the three Spider-Man, as well as their remembered villains: Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), among others.

For this reason, not only has it broken audience records in movie theaters, as well as in box office receipts, with more than 1.633 billion dollars, but it still continues to have repercussions.

garfield He is the one who has been in charge of giving more details of what happened behind the scenes during the filming of the recent movie. One of the details he gave was the scene he improvised with Zendaya.

Spider-Man and Zendeya in a scene from “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” (Photo: Marvel Studios)

HOW WAS THE IMPROVISED SCENE OF ANDREW GARFIELD AND ZENDAYA IN “SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME”?

Andrew Garfield said that the improvised scene he did with Zendaya (MJ) it was given when he appeared through the magical portal. Peter Parker’s girlfriend didn’t believe him that he was a Spider-Man, so she looked at him suspiciously. According to the actor, the protagonist of “euphoria” he proposed to the director of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” that I should throw bread at him.

“At first, Zendaya would grab a candlestick or something to threaten me in the first scene she walked in, but then there was a basket of bread. It was she who said: ‘Can I throw the bread at you?’ and Jon Watts was like, ‘Yeah, throw the bread at him.'”, said the protagonist of the film with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire.

In this way, the actors left the script and created a funny scene that drew more than one laugh in movie theaters around the world. This is how Garfield told it in an interview with the podcast “Happy Sad Confused”. The reactions of the followers were immediate and celebrated the occurrence and ingenuity of the actors.

WHAT WAS THE ORIGIN OF ANDREW GARFIELD’S “I LOVE YOU GUYS” IN “SIPDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME”?

In another interview, garfield He said that the phrase “I love you guys”, which he said to Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland, in the middle of the climax of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, was not in the script and that it arose on his initiative.

“There’s a line that I improvised in the movie, looking at (Maguire and Holland) and I tell them I love them. It was just me loving them.” stated the American actor in an interview with Variety.

The star had consistently denied in all the questions that the press asked him during 2021 about his appearance in the third film of the trilogy “homecoming”. Now, he has opened up to tell more details about his participation, that he has been to his liking and that it could open up other possibilities in the MCU.

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” (Photo: Marvel Studios)

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN THE DCEU BEFORE THE SUCCESS OF “SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME”?

Other consequences of the resounding success of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is that it will mean a new challenge for the DC Extended Universe, especially for the upcoming premiere of “The Flash.” In the competition between Marvel and DC, the Batman multiverse of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton would be the weapons of the second to face success of the trident of Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield.

However, the disadvantage is notorious because the public would relate that reunion of Batman actors with what has been seen on the big screen in December 2021. However, a possibility that is not so far-fetched is the inclusion of the Batman of Christian bale, the protagonist of the trilogy of Christopher Nolan.

This is the challenge that the DCEU would find between 2022 and 2023 with the premieres of “TheFlash”, “batman” (with Robert Pattinson) “Shazam: Fury of the gods”, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” and “Black Adam”. The competition, however, will be more beneficial for fans of both Marvel and DC.

Spider-Man in an action scene from “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” (Photo: Marvel Studios)

WILL “SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME” BE AVAILABLE ON DISNEY+?

In addition, it is very likely that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will reach Disney Plus, but Marvel fans and users of the service will have to wait a long time to see this movie on that platform. It is even more certain that it will reach other streaming services before Disney Plus.

This is because the film rights of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and the previous Spider-Man movies, both those of Tom Holland as the Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield, belong to Sony and not to Marvel or Disney.

In April 2021, Sony reached an agreement with Disney to carry your catalog, including movies from spider-man, to Disney Plus, however, this does not go into effect until the movies are released in 2022 and those movies will only hit that platform upon release on Netflix.

In addition, it should be considered that the spider hero films will be released first in Starz in the United States, therefore, it is not yet known what will happen in other markets such as the United Kingdom and Latin America.

Sony pictures has finally released the long-awaited trailer for the third film starring Tom Holland. In the first official images of Spider-Man: No Way Home, we can see the incredible return of Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus. (Source: Sony Pictures Mexico)