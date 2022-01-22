Sofía Vergara celebrates her son’s 30th birthday in style: “The best in the world” | Love 40

Sofia Vergara can boast of being one of the most beloved stars of American television. Thanks to her role as Gloria Delgado-Prichet for eleven seasons on the famous series ModernFamily, the actress went on to be one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood. She even became one of the 100 most powerful women in the world as published by Forbes magazine in 2014.

In addition to a great professional career, Sofia can boast of having a very nice family. The actress has been married to actor Joe Manganiello since 2015, with whom she has shared the incredible chemistry they have on her social networks on more than one occasion.

But if there is a love in her life, it is, without a doubt, her son Manolo, the fruit of her previous marriage to José Luis González.. The actress had it very young, when she was only 19 years old. Now, Manolo is quite a man who has just turned 30 and that she has inherited both her beauty and her passion for cinema from her mother.

To celebrate her little boy’s three decades of age, Sofía wanted to pay tribute to her son with a beautiful video where you can see some photos of Manolo’s childhood. In this way, among the images we can see the first photo of Sofia with the little one in the hospital. Also some of his first birthdays. And as the young man grew up to twelve years old. In addition, in the post, Sofia has written the following message:

“Happy 30th birthday to the best son in the world!! You are smarter than you think, stronger than you seem and braver than you think!!! Keep up the good work Manolo!! It’s still hot. I love you”.

a very fun birthday

Thirty years are not fulfilled every day, that’s why the Vergara family celebrated it in style. Manolo entered the new decade in style, with an incredible dinner organized by C Rezende Events. They chose a place that was a fantasy: with a pool in the background, a table that looked like something out of a fairy tale and several candles lighting the dinner.

There was no lack of cake, music to dance and many guests. In fact, as we have seen in the Instagram stories of the protagonists, the waiters even dared to sing.

Without a doubt, Manolo has had a dream birthday that he will never forget. And I’m sure Sofia doesn’t either.