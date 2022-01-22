Skinny jeans: This is how they should be combined in 2022 to look on trend

There are certain models of skinny jeans who promise to continue to dominate the street style throughout this 2022 with a single condition: that they be combined with garments that carry the label of maximum trend. With the evolution of blue jeans, over time, we have witnessed –and inquired into– the appearance of an infinity of different models that struggled to remain in the stylistic scene without being given away to the background by competing models.

Is this the moment to rescue the skinny jeans that will triumph as they did in 2010? Possibly yes. The jeans They stand as indisputable wardrobe staples in any woman’s wardrobe. An outfit of which you may not even know the origins, even declaring yourself a lover of it. Because unless we consider ourselves experts in the sector, it is possible that among the multiple microtrends they emerge and disappear, we are not fully aware of the beginnings that marked the jeans that we defend today.

Sometimes it has been thought that the end of the skinny jeans. However, those pants that appeared in the decade of the 50s and were proclaimed, in a very short time, unbeatable in the men’s wardrobe, have proven to have a long way to go in 2022. Traditionally associated with the aesthetics of rock’n’roll or of western, we observe that in the current year the style key to wear them and succeeding will be joining them to pieces in trend.

What better place, then, to find inspiration than the wardrobes of globally recognized style-setting celebrities. Let’s review some looks that, based on current trends, can help you defend the skinny jeans (if you’re one of those who can’t let them go).

How to combine skinny jeans in 2022?

White Skinny Jeans With Cropped Cardigan And Combat Boots

The protagonist of ‘Spencer’, Kristen Stewart has bet on some skinny jeans in white. The actress has managed to make us daydream with her latest public appearances, on the occasion of the presentations around her latest film project. However, Stewart is not only showing us outfits belonging to firms in the luxury sector. Now, it also teaches us to combine skinny jeans wanting to give a casual and chic finish in equal parts. On this occasion, he has defended his tight pants with a cropped cardigan with a nice texture in ecru together with the combat boots, one of the shoes of the season par excellence.

Ripped skinny jeans, rock aesthetic sweater and platforms