Selena Gomez talks about her favorite haircut and how she maintains her eyebrows

The singer, actress and businesswoman, Selena Gomez, spoke with beauty and wellness editor Hannah Coates about brows, boxing, and why red lipstick is her go-to for a night out.

About how you wake up in the morning

I wish I had a little discipline! Usually in the morning I wake up before the alarm clock, it’s a really irritating tic. So I always have to try to go back to sleep. To be honest, it’s a bit of a challenge for me in the mornings.

About her evening skincare routine

I love Tacha. I think a lot of their moisturizers and face washes are gentle, but they also draw out all the nasty stuff. I only use that and the moisturizer. And as for the makeup remover, I love the Dior Hydra Life Triple Impact Makeup Remover – it’s blue and very pretty. I use it to clean everything.

On talking about his mental health

I actually feel like, in a way, I didn’t have a choice. So many stories were told about me during that time that I wondered how anyone could know the truth. So it really came from me being honest, from wanting to say, ‘All this stuff you’re hearing? It is not true. This is really what happened.’ I have bipolar disorder and I had to learn a lot of things about myself, and it wasn’t easy. And, you know, some days it still isn’t. But he knew that if he didn’t say anything, someone else was going to. It was not fair.

Selena Gomez poses for Vogue Mexico and Latin America. Dario Calm down.

On his advice to anyone feeling down

I would tell them to take a few hours to be alone, but then make an effort to invite a friend over and maybe do something together. I always know that I need a few hours to be able to go out [de las emociones], but then I have to quickly turn it around and try to see someone and watch a movie or something.

About caring for your skin in the cold

I think the sun [en invierno] it can be deceiving, so it is very important to use sun protection. And everything else? I usually keep my face covered.

On the three most used items in your makeup bag

I’m really proud of my Rare mascara, so that’s definitely it. I use Soft Pinch blush, and have at least one Lip Soufflé Lip Cream – I love all the shades, but my favorite is inspire.

On her favorite hairstyles and haircuts