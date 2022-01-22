Selena Gomez shines performing “Let Somebody Go” with Coldplay

Singer Selena Gomez looked incredibly stylish as she took the stage alongside Coldplay on “The Late Late Show” with James Corden, where the host told viewers that the band would be performing throughout the week to promote their new ninth studio album. “Music Of The Spheres”. He then introduced the band to Selena, who strutted around in an off-the-shoulder black dress while performing new single “Let Somebody Go.”

The garment featured long sleeves, while the hitmaker strutted her brunette locks in loose waves, still long up to that point. She sang a duet with vocalist Chris Martin which marked the first time the band had performed their new song. “Music Of The Spheres” was released last week by the British band.

After this majestic duet, Selena shared a couple of clips on TikTok showing off her new look. The also actress appeared with short hair, as she once had in the Disney series “Wizards of Waverly Places”. The debut video for her new image was to promote a party for the final episode of “Only Murders In The Building,” which was held on October 19.

Selena Gomez had announced her collaboration with Coldplay

Both Coldplay and Selena had shared some posts confirming that the former Disney girl would be part of the band’s next album. Gomez shared a colorful image of planet Earth, spinning around many stars.

For its part, from the twitter of the official account of the band it was read: “Coldplay published on Twitter: “Let Somebody Go – Coldplay X Selena Gomez / From #MusicOfTheSpheres, the new album, October 15 / https://coldplay .lnk.to/MOTS / @selenagomez”. Without a doubt, an incredible duo for the theme that has already conquered its fans.