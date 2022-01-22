Ryan Gosling was fired from this film for being fat!; we tell you the embarrassing episode of the actor

Ryan Gosling He has shown that he has the makings of an actor, director and producer, however, like many, at the beginning of his career he was a bit dim, especially when he was fired for one of the least expected reasons: being fat!

Despite the fact that the event occurred in 2007, the actor is currently one of the most valued, recognized, awarded and multifaceted of all Hollywood, so everything indicates that he learned from his mistakes and focused more on his career.

However, at that time the director Peter jackson He had not seen anything impressive in the actor, so he simply fired him to star in the movie he was shooting at that time and the explanation he told him was that he had been overweight for the role.

The film in question was From my heaven (The Lovely Bones), which tells the story of Susie Salmon, who is kidnapped, abused and murdered, but instead of her soul going to heaven, the teenager is left in an unknown plane while watching how the lives of her family and her friends change. friends. While his father Jack Salmon tries to find the murderer.

Ryan Gosling arrived on set 60 pounds overweight, so Mark Wahlberg got the part. Photo: Archive

The role of Jack Salmon was originally intended for Ryan Goslingbut the director Peter jackson He decided to fire him when the actor arrived two days before filming began, 27 kilos overweight and with an unkempt beard, something that no one had proposed, but that he had supposedly thought of to give the character a greater reality.

In this situation, jackson preferred to call Mark Wahlberg, who was more physically attached to the character he had in mind and who apparently ended up fitting perfectly on screen.

In the end, the film ended up costing $65 million and grossing over $93.6 million at the box office. Although it served to boost the career of the protagonist and young promise saoirse ronan.

A few years later, Gosling gave an interview about it and commented that his idea had not worked, because “I was unemployed and fat”, something he took with grace. Fortunately, the actor learned from this mistake and since then he has become one of the most sought after to participate in various film projects. Hollywood.

