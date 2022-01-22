Rupert Grint could return to the ninth film of ‘Harry Potter’ if the production fulfills this wish – Movie News

Journalist and fan. I can say that my vocation has always been letters: I am fascinated by the power that words have to tell fictional and real stories.

We all remember Rupert Grint for his iconic character in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga, the red-haired wizard Ron Weasley. Recently, he has said what is the only condition he would put in order to wield his wand again. We explain below.

What did you think of the reunion of the actors from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone? It must be remembered that, under the pretext of the 20th anniversary of the film, HBO Max released the documentary Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, which brought together the three protagonists of the saga, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione (Emma Watson) and Ron (Rupert Grint), to share experiences unknown to fans.

In this area, the actor added a statement that was saved in the film, which premiered on January 1, 2022. According to what Grint said, in the program good morning britain, he only has one condition to reprise his iconic red-haired character.

“I really can’t think of a reason not to do it. I love that character, I love that world. It’s such a big part of my life. I would (go back) if others did, I think…yeah!”

This makes sense if JK Rowling’s latest book on this universe, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”, were to be adapted for the cinema, a text that has only reached the stages of London and Broadway, of course, as a play. theater. So, if Warner were up for it and the other two agreed, Rupert Grint would accept without question!

Emma Watson Admits Rupert Grint’s Statements ‘Caught Her By Surprise’ in ‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Returns’

It must be remembered that, days ago, the actor assured The Times that He has an almost family relationship with the author of the literary saga, since he considered her as an aunt, yes, without agreeing with his controversial statements about biological sex and gender identity.

I see JK Rowling as an aunt. I don’t have to agree with everything my aunt says, but she’s still my aunt. It’s a complicated thing.

Currently, you can see Grint in Servant, an Apple TV + series that has just released its third season. Now we would like to ask you the following, Would you like this triad to return to the big screen like the magicians that marked your childhood?