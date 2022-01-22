Rihanna and Britney Spears, Jhay Cortez and Anuel AA, Pitbull or Amaral, among the artists to imitate at the tenth gala of ‘Your face sounds to me’

The button has passed sentence and has distributed the luck among the contestants for the tenth gala of ‘Your face sounds to me’.

Eva Soriano has made history by seeing how the ‘I give it to you’ box came out for the first time with Pitbull hiding in it, with the artist having the option of keeping it or giving it to another contestant. Loles León has left Ana Belén, but Eva has given her Pitbull. Later, the button has put Eiffel 65 as Eva Soriano’s next challenge.

Los Morancos will have to imitate O-Zone, but being a trio, the Cadaval brothers need a third member who will be Jorge’s husband: Ken Appledorn. Lydia Bosch will act as Amaral, and David Fernández will play Gabinete Caligari.

Rasel will face another ‘Original and copy’ with Jhay Cortez and Anuel AA. The question is, which one will Rasel imitate and, consequently, who will accompany him on stage? Agoney will play Camilo Sesto and María Peláe will act as Emily Estefan.

Finally, Nia Correia has asked for King Africa, but the button has given her the box ‘Bring a friend’ to play Britney Spears and Rihanna. The contestant has commented that she will try to get Edurne to accompany her on stage.

What a tenth gala awaits us!