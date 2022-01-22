Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will maintain the lines of its previous generation

The arrival of the Redmi K50 series is expected in the middle of next February. A new range of smartphones, among which is the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, the second generation of Xiaomi’s gaming smartphone.

Last year the company decided to launch its first smartphone focused on the gamer niche under the Redmi brand. A bet that will be reinforced in the coming years if Tencent finally takes over Black Shark.

Redmi has opted for the most powerful MediaTek processor for this year, with the Dimension 9000. But at the moment this is the only feature confirmed by the company. Although some rumors suggest that it could have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Digital Chat Station, the well-known Asian leaker, has offered new details about this new model in which it points out that the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will maintain the same design line as the previous generation. A design focused on e-sports but not too aggressive.

will ride a 6.67-inch OLED display with a frequency of up to 120Hz that would maintain its FHD + resolution of the previous generation. It will keep its top hole centered for the selfie camera.

In the photographic section, the rumors point to 48 or 64MP main camera. Sensor that will be complemented by a 13MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro lens. On the front it will have a 16MP selfie camera.

The future Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is expected to come out of China as the POCO F4 GT.

