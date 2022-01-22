Red Magic 7 leaked as is its spectacular design and features

The Red Magic 7 it has just been certified by the FCC and also by TENNA. The device is just around the corner and will be revealed as one of the big bets of the 2022. We already knew that its hardware would be spectacular, so now it’s time to take a look at the exterior design. The two agencies that have certified it leave very interesting details about the popular mobile gaming which will make an appearance in a few weeks.

The design of the Red Magic 7 will be aggressive and focused on gaming

It could not be otherwise: the Red Magic 7 will be focused on playing. Its aggressive design for 2022 has already been revealed by TENAA with interesting details. This year there don’t seem to be any colored LEDs on the rear, but there are a couple of grilles for ventilation.

The smartphone will have a active ventilation that it needs cooling and that this time it will take in and expel the air from the rear. This type of ventilation has been quite common for a couple of years in gaming mobiles.

The rest of the design shows the classic buttons of the device and a switch similar to that of OnePlus mobiles. This could activate the mode gaming on the device or make the side buttons activate.

165W fast charge, for everyone?

The FCC has been in charge of filtering that the device will come with a 165W charger in the box. Yes, you read it right, 165W fast charge. It is an incredible figure and it ranks as the fastest in the world. Will you be able to recharge your 4,380mAh battery in just a few minutes from 0 to 100%.

The bad news is that this fast charging might only be available in China. The rest of the western markets would welcome a version with 65W, that is, 100W less. It’s still fast, but it doesn’t come as an amazing feature.

A high price, but not too much

best of this Red Magic 7 is that it will be one of the best phones of 2022 with a price that will not be the highest. It will include the best possible hardware and will probably stay around the 700-800 euros/dollars.

It is a high price, but much lower than the high-end Huawei, Samsung or Apple. If you want one of the most powerful mobiles of 2022 this Red Magic 7 It could be your best option in terms of performance / price.

