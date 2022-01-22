Really affected! Adele announced that she will reschedule her show in Las Vegas a day before its start

U.S-. Just one day before starting his residency in Las Vegas, Adele He communicated through an emotional video that he will have to postpone his shows indefinitely. The star apologized to his fans for the decision to reschedule the concert dates and said his team has been “dealing with so much” in the face of rising cases of the coronavirus. COVID-19.

Hi, listen, I’m so sorry, but my show isn’t ready. We tried absolutely everything we could to put it together on time and to make it good enough for you guys, but have been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half of my crew, half of my team are affected by COVID, they still are,” he began. Adele in tears.

“It has been impossible to finish the program, and I cannot give them what I have at the moment. I’m tired. I’m tired. Sorry, it’s so last minute, we’ve been up for over 30 hours trying to figure it out, and we’re out of time.” Adele. However, the British artist assured her fans that the show is not over and that she will be back soon.

“I’m so upset and really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone who traveled again. I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry. We’re on it, we’re going to reschedule all the dates, we’re on it right now, and I’m going to finish my show and get it to where it’s supposed to be. I’m so sorry, it’s been impossible, we’ve faced so much, and he’s just not ready. I’m so sorry,” he concluded. Adele.

The program, titled Weekends with Adele, was originally scheduled to last until April 16 with two performances each weekend. Adele first announced the residency at the Colosseum of the Caesar’s Palace in November, following the release of their fourth studio album, 30. The hotel supported the artist and informed those who were going to attend the concert that they will be able to obtain a full refund.