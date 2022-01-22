There have been many news related to ActivisionBlizzard since it was confirmed that the North American company would be acquired by Microsoft and would become part of Xbox’s own studios. Now, in that sense, we have known that Raven Software unionizes and asks for recognition of Activision Blizzard. Specifically, it is the QA (quality control) team of the American company, which is dedicated to the maintenance and correct development of Call of Duty: Warzone, the free-to-play battle royale of Activision’s flagship saga.

Just like informs the Polygon portal, have been more than one thirty workers from the quality control part of Raven Software who have unionized with the Communication Workers of America (CWA), creating the group called the Game Workers Alliance and being the first to do so within Activision Blizzard. “In the gaming industry, specifically at Raven QA, people are passionate about their work and the content they are creating. We want to make sure that the passion of these workers is accurately reflected in our workplace and in the content we create. Our union is how our collective voices can be heard by the leaders”, pointed out Becka Aigner, one of the union members.

Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier has made known on their Twitter account that they are the first group of big-budget video game developers to unionize in the U.S, which represents a step forward in the rights of employees in that country. Quality control workers are routinely paid less than others and have poorer working conditions, which is why this union has come out ahead. Now, Raven Software asks Activision Blizzard for the voluntary recognition of their unionization.