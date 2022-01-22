Rare celebrates the arrival of Banjo-Kazooie on Nintendo Switch

We get more news for users of nintendo switch online. This is news shared for this paid online service recently in relation to the arrival of Banjo-Kazooie on Nintendo Switch Online and the reaction of rare.

Rare’s reaction to Banjo-Kazooie on Switch

In this case, we have been able to learn the statements of Leigh Loveday, a writer and designer who joined Rare in the 90s. She has now shared how the team at Rare, which belongs to Xbox Studios, are very happy that Nintendo Switch users can enjoy Banjo-Kazooie.

These were the statements:

The question of the revival of classic Rare games for the Switch audience is one that people have been asking for a long time, so we’re immensely pleased to be able to work with Nintendo to bring the bear and the bird to this platform. In the spirit of preserving the game exactly as it was along with the other titles available, this version of Banjo-Kazooie is the Nintendo 64 original as you remember it. And if you grew up on a later console generation, well, we’re expecting Mumbo Jumbo to turn a whole new wave of gamers into a washing machine, moving away from Snacker the shark and taking on Grunty’s Furnace Fun for the first time.

The Rare’s official Twitter account has also celebrated the arrival of this title to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack:

With bear and bird out now on Switch, you’ve another way to bop that witch! To celebrate, we’ve outfitted ours with red and yellow ‘con for Kazooie’s plumage and Banjo’s shorts respectively. Whether you’re revisiting their world or it’s your very first trip, we hope you have fun! pic.twitter.com/6X8neRuS73 — Rare Ltd. (@RareLtd) January 21, 2022

We remind you of the contents and prices of the Expansion Pack confirmed for now:

Contents:

1. Launch Nintendo 64 Games:

Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, Yoshi’s Story, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, WinBack: Covert Operations, Mario Tennis, Dr. Mario 64, Sin & Punishment

2. Launch Sega Genesis/Mega Drive Games:

Castlevania: Bloodlines, Contra: Hard Corps, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine (Puyo Puyo – Japan), Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Axe, Gunstar Heroes, MUSHA, Phantasy Star IV, Ristar, Shining Force, Shinobi III, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 , Streets of Rage 2, Strider

3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC – Happy Home Paradise

Prices:

12 months single – $49.99 / €39.99 / £34.99

12 months family – $79.99USD / €69.99 / £59.99

