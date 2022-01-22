Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, parents of their first child by surrogacy

Although it is true that the rumors about a possible separation had been brewing for weeks regarding the relationship of Nick Jonas Y Priyanka Chopra, now the couple has definitively settled the suspicions announcing by surprise the birth of their first child.

Indian actress and singer of the Jonas Brothers they got married in 2018 and now, more than three years later, they have just welcomed her first baby thanks to a surrogate womb. This has been confirmed by both on their social networks, where they have published a statement to announce the birth of his first daughter.

“We are delighted to confirm that we have welcomed a baby through surrogacy. We respectfully ask for privacy at this very special time as we focus on family. Thank you very much”, they pointed out both Priyanka Chopra What Nick Jonas in their respective social networks, showing their happiness for the great news they have just received.

They waited for the right moment

For the moment, the couple has wanted to leave aside the great details about the birth of their firstborn. However, as reported by TMZ, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas they would have had a girl last January 15, in a California hospital and a few days before they were seen walking on the beach.

It was not the first time that both expressed their desire to have children. In fact, the Indian actress had confirmed it on different occasions and the last time, in an interview for Vanity Fair in which she did not hesitate to silence the rumors of crisis in their marriage, assured that both were “waiting for the right moment”, because raising a child is a task that requires a lot of attention and time. “By the grace of God, when it happens, it happens,” explained the interpreter.

What we don’t know is if this, as Priyanka Chopra announced a few weeks ago, will mean that both artists will put their careers on hold for a moment. As the Indian interpreter explained, the birth of their son would mean the need for them to “slow down their lives” and, consequently, their work.

One more baby Jonas in the family

Priyanka and Nick’s little girl won’t be the first baby of the family, though. Jonas family. In fact, in the summer of 2020, Joe Jonas and the actress Sophie Turner they welcomed their first child together, Wila. What’s more, Kevin, the oldest of the brothers, also has two daughters with his wife, Danielle Jonas: little Valentina Angelina, 5 years old, and Alena Rose, 7.