Premieres: Guillermo del Toro, Will Smith and Agents 355

the alley of lost souls

film of William of the Bull. Late 1930s, United States. Stanton Carlisle is a man who tries to forge a promising future. His first destiny is to end up working in a circus, where he will meet all kinds of unique personalities. This place brings together different talents, which Stanton will know how to take advantage of, as is the case of Molly, an extraordinary young woman with whom he will go to the city to create your own show. But, not satisfied with this triumph, Stanto will ally himself with a mysterious woman named Lillith to create a dangerous network to achieve the greatest possible success.

Agents 355

A group of women (Jessica Chastain, Marion Cotillard, Penelope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, and Lupita Nyong’o), composed by agents from organizations around the world, make up one of the most prestigious spy units in the world. They all join forces to fight against an organization that wants to obtain a weapon that, if obtained, would plunge the world into total chaos. The group’s name, ‘355’, refers to the codename of the United States’ first female spy during the American Revolution.

Williams method

Biopic on Richard Williams (Will Smith), the father of renowned tennis players Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena Williams (Demi Singleton). Turned into a public figure, thanks to the great strategic plan that he marked for his two daughters when they were just four years old together with Rick Macci (Jon Bernthal), the coach who was in charge of perfecting the talent of both. The film will narrate the great influence that came to exert on the sisters from their childhood until they became the elite athletes they are today.

The Villa Caprice case

Luc Germon (Niels Arestrup) is a famous lawyer who has nothing to prove to anyone and believes that he has achieved everything in life. A new client comes into his life, Gilles Fontaine (Patrick Bruel), one of the most important French businessmen, accused of having acquired an incredible property on the Côte d’Azur, called Villa Caprice, but under suspicious circumstances. Furious and humiliated at being duped, Fontaine trusts Germon’s knowledge and skills to get him out of trouble. But little by little, after a series of events, the allies stop being so close and become enemies.

One shot (Rescue Mission)

Lieutenant Blake Harris’s men must transport a major terrorist suspect from a secret CIA base located in the Baltic Sea. Zoe Anderson, a young member of the CIA, also participates in the mission. In this context, rebels with weapons attack the prison during the transfer of the prisoner, called Masu Mansur. The team believes that the possible terrorist has information about an attack that will take place in Washington DC and will do everything possible to get him out of the base alive.

On the eve of a war

In Netflix. Based on the international bestseller by Robert Harris. In the fall of 1938, Europe is on the brink of war. Adolf Hitler prepares to invade Czechoslovakia, and Neville Chamberlain’s government desperately seeks a peaceful solution. In such a tense atmosphere, British civil servant Hugh Legat and German diplomat Paul von Hartmann go to Munich to attend the Emergency Conference. As negotiations begin, these two old friends find themselves at the center of a web of political subterfuge and very real danger. As the world watches, can war be avoided? And, if so, at what price?

royal treatment

Also on Netflix. Isabella runs a beauty salon and is not shy about speaking her mind. Prince Thomas runs a country and is about to marry out of duty and not love. When Izzy and her team have the great honor of doing the hair for the royal wedding, she and Thomas discover that in order to take control of their destinies, they must follow their hearts.