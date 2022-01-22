Premier League | Lucas Digne takes revenge and gives victory to Aston Villa

9 days after being transferred to Aston Villa, Lucas Digne returned to Goodison Park to face Everton as a rival. Already without Rafa Benítez, the Toffees face a complicated second stretch of the season, in which they could enter the fight for relegation if they do not recover from the bad dynamics. The Villains, entrusted to Steven Gerrard, have been without victory since mid-December.

Continuing with the law of the former, Lucas Digne would be the partial author of the 0-1. At the edge of the break, a corner taken by the Frenchman would find the head of Emi Buendía, who with a magnificent turn of the neck would make the ball take a trajectory impossible to stop. The Birmingham team would manage to maintain the advantage, leaving the Merseyside team more affected, which is placed 5 points from relegation.

