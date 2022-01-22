Plot, release date, cast and everything you need to know

There is still a long way to go until December 16, 2022, the date on which Disney and 20th Century Studios plan to release the long-awaited sequel to Avatar, the successful film written, directed, produced and co-edited by james cameron, and starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver. Even so, there are already several things that have been known about the film and today we want to collect everything that is known until today.

History

The producer of the tape Jon Landau, assured in an interview with the RNZ media that “this is the story of the sully family and what you do to keep your family together”. In addition, Landau himself also commented that “Jake and Neytiri have a family in this film, but they are forced to leave home, so they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora.”

Avatar 2 (2022). Photo: © https://in.ign.com/avatar-2-theater/143428/news/avatar-sequels-concept-art-revealed.

Shooting

On July 31, 2017 it was announced that Weta Digital had begun work on the visual effects for the sequels of Avatar, but the live-action recording began in the spring of 2019, with the bulk of the filming taking place in New Zealand until November of that year, and then giving way to a stop until 2020.

It was only in September 2020 that Cameron confirmed that live-action filming in New Zealand had been completed, completing the film’s shoot after more than three years. At the same time, the filmmaker estimated that Avatar 3 it was “95%” complete, with bits still to be filmed outside the country in Oceania.

Distribution

As we already mentioned, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana return to reprise their roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri, respectively. Similarly, the Espinof outlet comments that others who will return are CCH Pounder as Mo’at, mother of Neytiri; Gionvanni Ribisi as Parker Selfridge, corporate administrator of the RDA mining operation; Joel David Moore as Doctor Norm Spellman, who went over to the Na’vi side in the first installment; dileep rao as Doctor Max Patel; Matt Gerald as Lyle Wainfleet, a mercenary hired by the RDA to fight the Na’vi; Sigourney Weaver, although in a different role from the one he had in Avatar, Y Stephen Lang, as Miles Quaritch, the main villain of the saga.

As for new faces, highlight the additions of Kate Winslet as Metkayina, a na’vi of relevance to this installment; Vin Diesel Y CJ Jones, both confirmed to appear although in roles that have not yet been revealed.