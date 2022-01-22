Now they did apply the super zero tolerance policy against people who don’t wear the face mask in public spaces, especially on a flight from Miami to London. So what happened? A plane had to turn around to return a passenger for trying and not putting on a mask.

This decision gave him in the tower to more than 100 passengers and passengers, the crew and, in general, American Airlines. The story goes.

Plane that was going to London returns to Miami … for a passenger who did not want to wear a face mask

Just started 2022 and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) published a zero tolerance policy against passengers who do not respect health protocols such as wearing face masks.

This measure caused annoyance among a good number of people —for example, airline personnel have reported from verbal to physical aggression for this reason—, although one of the most extreme cases was this:

On Wednesday, January 19, the flight 38 of American Airlines left Miami International Airport for London. There were 129 passengers plus 14 crew members.

Everything was going well until… one of the passengers refused to wear a mask, despite being told that it was a federal order. And one of those was armed, so much so that the airline staff decided to turn around and return the plane to Miami.

This news did not please the other 128 passengers. It was a big CHALET for all the people planning to come to London who, in fact, had no idea what had happened.

already interviewed by CBSMiami, some commented that the airline had only told them that they were returning to the airport for “an extreme situation”.

What happened to the passenger?

The police were already waiting for her at the airport. The woman was escorted and was also passed to the blacklist of dishonest customers, who simply cannot board the planes or request the services of the airline.

And as we told you at the beginning of this text, this has not been the first case due to the mandatory use of face masks. In 2021, according to CNN, The FAA counted 5,981 intense passengers who caused problems due to this sanitary measure – put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This figure represented 72% of incidents with passengers in that year.