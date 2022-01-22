Phil Spencer cares more about Google, Amazon and Facebook than Sony or Nintendo

While the Console War 2022 Edition is being fought on Twitter and some residual video game forums, the real world moves at a different pace. And it is that for many the purchase of Activision Blizzard or Bethesda was made to turn off Sony or reduce Nintendo’s prominence. It certainly affects them. but Microsoft’s fund is precisely another.

When Google launched its Stadia service, the head of Microsoft’s gaming division sent an email to all its employees indicating the importance of that announcement and what it means for them that a technological giant enters the game board. This is the main concern for Spencer and her team.

Phil Spencer has marked the technological giants as his main enemies

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, Phil Spencer acknowledged that despite the fact that they are also competitors, Sony and Microsoft do not lose sleep over them. That is, you know that this is your main business and they wouldn’t do anything to harm him or prostitute him.

With Amazon, Facebook or Google ‘things change’, as El Cigala said. And it is that these giants are present in other mass consumption markets that could be migrated to video games and distort the general image of how we know them today.

They have a long history in video games…Nintendo isn’t going to do anything that will hurt gaming in the long run because that’s the business they’re in. Sony is the same, and I trust them. … Valve acts the same way. When we look at the other big tech competitors to Microsoft: Google has search and Chrome, Amazon has shopping, Facebook has social, all these large-scale consumer companies. … We’ve had a discussion internally about this, those things are important to those other tech companies because of the number of consumers they reach, games can be that for us. I think we have a unique point of view, which is not about how everything has to work on a single device or platform. That’s been the real tipping point for us in seeing gaming as a consumer opportunity that could have a similar impact on Microsoft that some of those other consumer-scale businesses do for other big tech competitors. And it’s been great to see the support we’ve had from the company and the board of directors.

These purchases have been the way that Microsoft has had to ensure that these monsters with billions of euros in their box, take over mythical and emblematic franchises to end up destroying them and stealing ground from classic players such as Nintendo, Valve, Sony or Microsoft itself. .