Peso maintains at 20.47 per dollar; stock market resists record weekly drop

Reuters.- The peso appreciated at the end of the week by market attentive to the next monetary policy movements of the Federal Reserve (Fed) of the United States, while the stock market registered its biggest weekly decline since October 2020 after reaching an all-time high earlier in the week.

Although the peso was stable, analysts maintain that investors’ sights are set on the meeting of the US central bank next week, in search of clues about its path of monetary tightening.

As for the peso, it was trading at 20.47 per dollar almost at the end of the business.cios, with a gain of 0.31% against the reference price of Reuters on Thursday, after three sessions of losses.

In this sense, the peso accumulated a decline of 0.86% in the week, its first weekly drop since the end of November.

The benchmark S&P/BMV IPC stock index lost 1.73% to 51,599.38 points in its fourth day in a row of losses, with a weekly drop of 3.99%.

“We see several short-term negative elements that could justify a greater adjustment for our stock market in the coming days,” the Monex financial group said in a report.

The firm detailed that taking profits, the expectation of rate hikes, weak quarterly reports, a rise in inflation, the deterioration of macroeconomic figures and the effects of the pandemic, could return the market to levels below 50,000 points.

In the debt market, the 10-year bond yield was unchanged from its previous close at 7.65%, while the 20-year rate was up two basis points at 7.99%.

