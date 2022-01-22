Ontario. “We were knocked out for a couple of days”; dozens receive the equivalent of 6 antiCovid doses

Dozens of people in Ontario received the equivalent of six doses of the vaccine against Covid-19. CTV News Toronto reported that the error occurred in the Schomberg Medical Clinic near Newmarket, the January the 8th.

A 28-year-old woman is among those who received the substance; reported that the receptionist told them that the doctor did not dilute the Pfizer vaccine, meaning that they had received six times the proper dose.

The authorities have indicated that each vial of Pfizer contains 0.25 ml of product, to which saline solution is added and that is enough vaccine for six doses, but on this occasion attendees were injected with the entire vial.

“We started to feel really bad that night. The next two days we had a very bad fever, chills and body aches. We were knocked out for a couple of days,” the woman said.

He said his doctor told them to monitor any unusual symptoms for the next few months. The clinic sent them a report, stating that they received “the undiluted dose.”

He mentioned to the media that at the reception of the medical center they were detailed that more than 20 people received an undiluted dose that day.

Another case is that of a 75-year-old man who became “very lethargic and confused.” The relative of the affected stated: “Fortunately, my dad was fine. They checked his blood and controlled his heart rate.

We did everything public health told us to re

“We’ll join.” She said they also filed a complaint with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario.

The York Region Department of Public Health said in a statement that they were notified of the error at Schomberg Medical Center.

“Rest assured that anti-Covid vaccines are safe and administration errors are extremely rare,” said Patrick Casey, Director of Corporate Communications.

Also read: Texas judge blocks Biden’s federal worker vaccination mandate

kl