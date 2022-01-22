Online premieres: review of “Munich on the eve of a war”, by Christian Schwochow (Netflix)

Much of the literary work of the writer Robert Harris (ENIGMA, COUNTRY) is based on what is known as «historical fiction», fundamentally that which works by creating fictional characters interacting with other real ones in key circumstances and moments in history. MUNICH ON THE EVE OF A WAR is based on his book originally called alone MUNICH (unusable title in cinema since there is a well-known film by Steven Spielberg that is called that) and follows that format to the letter. It is a story that takes place before, during and after the so-called Munich Agreements that were made in September 1938 between the European powers to resolve the territorial crisis between Germany and Czechoslovakia, in addition to trying to avoid a then potential war escalation on the continent. And the two main protagonists are characters invented for the occasion.

The narrative format of the original story and the staging of the film are based on a similar idea that some will call classic and others conventional or academic since, except for some specific notes, it could well seem like a film shot in the years ’60 or ’70, one more example of that kind of best-selling cinema of political intrigue that tended to be done very often in those years. Beyond a common actor (Alfred Diehl playing another fearsome character), nothing has the film of more radical proposals as INGLORIOUS BASTARDS. Here what is proposed is to create a nucleus of fictional characters that serve to dramatize the political conflict that was experienced in that place and time. And function as an indirect history lesson.

The protagonist is Hugh Legat (George MacKay, from 1917), a fictional British character who works under the real English Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons, notable in a complicated role). He is a young diplomat and also a translator who, at the last minute, is invited to be part of his country’s official entourage to the Munich summit, armed to prevent a possible escalation of war between Germany and the rest of the European nations from of a Nazi invasion of Czechoslovakia that, some fear, could continue to other countries in the region. Few in Britain want to go to war, and Chamberlain travels there convinced that a truce is best for everyone.

In parallel, in Germany, Paul von Hartman (Jannis Niewöhner, of BERLIN STATION) works for the government of his country but is concerned about the warmongering advance and Hitler’s anti-Semitism. Legat and Von Hartman know each other from the time they were both studying at Oxford – in 1932, as seen in a scene that opens the film – but then they distanced themselves because Paul supported the fuhrer, who had just appeared on the scene, much to Hugh’s bewilderment. Throughout those years, for reasons that the film will tell later, Von Hartman distanced himself from the controversial leader and now tries to plot from within to stop his ambitions of conquest, in any way. And he knows, from reliable information about his future military plans, that Hitler has no real intention of honoring any treaty or respecting truces.

The film will narrate the preparations for that meeting, focusing on the relationship between Legat and Chamberlain on the one hand and how Von Hartmann begins to have access to the very fuhrer (Ulrich Matthes), on the other. Midway through the story, the action will focus on Munich and the reunion of the two old friends who today are on opposite sides although they have many things in common. From then on, MUNICH It will focus on the official and formal events between the leaders, but more than anything on the movements of pieces, the exchanges of information and the secret meetings that both organize to try to stop that agreement that, as everyone knows, would not prevent any war.

Directed by German Christian Schwochow (THE LESSON OF GERMAN, PAULA, JE SUIS KARL), the film works quite well when trying to understand the context that surrounded the leaders of Great Britain and Germany at the time of signing that controversial agreement, putting the viewer as a privileged witness of a historical moment prior to the war, in which few could imagine what was going to happen next. Although Hitler had already given much evidence of some of his plans and his ambitious and unstable personality, the negotiators in 1938 did not have the information that the spectators have. Chamberlain, fundamentally, believed that with certain concessions the irrepressible fuhrer.

The personal drama between Hugh and Paul – their Oxford histories, as well as each other’s personal and family lives – don’t add much. They are clearly structured to mark the different political positions on both fronts, since both one and the other oppose the signing of the agreement. Their main difference is that the more intense and passionate German seems willing to risk his life to stop what he sees as an imminent war, while his English friend prefers to take care of the forms and, in the British way that bothers Paul so much, look the other way with the face that «I have nothing to do with it».

With its extensive 135 minutes of duration, MUNICH ON THE EDGE OF A WAR (difficult to understand the use of “a war” and not “the war”) rarely escapes from the chosen classic format, handles that type of expository / explanatory dialogues that border on the tedious and always stays within a correction, yes, somewhat British that annoys the Germans, even though the tension is supposed to be growing. If it doesn’t grow, it’s because we know the end result of those meetings, it’s true, but also because the film seems to lack a little blood in its veins to impact the viewer more intensely. Beyond that –and actors like the aforementioned Diehl or Sandra Hüller, who have roles that are too small–, it is one of those traditional historical stories that have their value as a review of an important moment when it comes to understanding the tragic development of the history of the 20th century.