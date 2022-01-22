One month until Billie Eilish’s long-awaited second album: why ‘Happier Than Ever’ is so important

in 2018 billie eilish began to stand out in the world of music with his songs You should see me in a crown Y When the party is over, included in their debut When we all fall asleep, where do we go? released in March 2019 and that consecrated her as a revelation artist at just 17 years old.

A vertiginous fame that the singer had a hard time facing, but that has made her one of the stars of the moment thanks to her talent and that of her brother Finneas, with whom he composed the album in his own home.

Two years later, Billie is about to launch happier than ever, his second album of which he has already advanced four songs. In July 2020 he presented my future, the first advance that he composed together with Finneas during confinement.

In November 2020 it arrived Therefore I Am, the last video in which Billie wore her iconic bicolor hair, which he later changed to a much brighter blonde hair. And this change was not accidental, Billie announced that after the release of her documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, that was going to be the symbol of his new era.

‘Happier than ever’, the new era of Billie Eilish

Already in 2021, the artist has presented two more themes of this work: your power Y lost cause. Both topics centered on toxic relationships, the latter between an older man and a young girl.

From lost cause, Billie has explained that it is “the best song she has ever written” and that it is your favorite from the album. In an interview for rolling stone, the young woman said that she was in two clandestine relationships since she became famous, and that writing about it helped her process these experiences.

In this way, the themes happier than ever are more autobiographical and the universe created for When we all fall asleep, where do we go?, inspired by the cult horror film Babadook.

“Almost none of the songs on this album are happy”

This new stage of the artist does not imply that it is happier than that of her debut. This is how she explained it herself in the aforementioned interview: “Almost none of the songs on this album are happy”.

However, while his first album focused on monsters from the past creating a universe of night terror and lucid dreams which he captured perfectly in video clips such as bury a friend, this album deals with another type of trauma related to the emotional abuse, the distrust and the power struggles.

An example of this is the progress your power Y lost cause, where the artist explores the world of relationships once she has overcome her adolescent fears.

Why is ‘Happier than ever’ so important?

One of the keys to happier than ever is that billie eilish has written from the reality of his personal experiences. Although in his debut he hid behind a “virtually fictional” world, in this new work he expresses his healing and learning process.

The topics not only address the problems that affect the artist, but also reflect the overcoming and above all, they give off a positive message despite not treating the issues from optimism.

Billie does not want to continue giving that image of introverted dark girl, wants to show one more part of her personality: “I want people to see that I can sing. That I am a woman. That I have personality. And that is reflected in happier than ever“