Nintendo fixed Ocarina of Time emulation on Switch

You will remember that when the Expansion Pack from nintendo switch online, the community discovered that the games on this new service were actually plagued by all sorts of issues. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in particular it received quite a bit of flak for the way it emulated water, and surprisingly, this has now been fixed.

The main problem was related to the lack of haze and reflections on the water, which definitely affected the atmosphere in certain important areas. After the last app update, Ocarina of Time It already received a few improvements, at least in the reflections of the water.

[NSO – Nintendo 64] It seems the water in the now-infamous Water Temple room has been fixed in the latest update? I think the fog is still missing, though. Haven’t checked the rest of the game to see if any of the other issues have changed, but this is promising. pic.twitter.com/wcoG3hIxu2 — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) January 21, 2022

At the time of writing, Nintendo he hasn’t said anything about it and knowing the Big N, chances are they never will. Many thought that these types of errors were never going to be solved, but they did it to ocarina of time, they may also do so for the other titles of the service that also have problems.

Publisher’s note: Let’s just say that Nintendo doesn’t necessarily stand out as a company that listens to fans, but it’s good to know that this time they did. I guess they also wanted to shake off the poor reception of this Expansion Pack, which seems to have had no problems lately.

Via: Kotaku